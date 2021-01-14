Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

Taipei Game Show to take advantage of haven from COVID

Mobile games will be spotlighted in this year's showcase

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/14 17:21
2021 Taipei Game Show to arrive Jan. 28.

2021 Taipei Game Show to arrive Jan. 28. (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The 2021 Taipei Game Show (TGS) will be held Jan. 28-31 at the Taipei Nangang Exhibition Center, becoming one of just a few such events to take place amid the still-raging coronavirus pandemic.

Themed “Keep on Gaming,” the showcase features 300 exhibitors from 32 countries. This year, cellphone games will take center stage, including a display of equipment from the extremely popular battle-themed game “PUBG: MOBILE.” According to CNA, the game has been downloaded over 600 million times, with an average of 50 million active players a day.

Exhibitors will include Google Play, Komoe Game, DeNA, Asus, Micro-Star International, Acer, and Razer Inc. However, some gaming industry heavyweights, such as Sony, Microsoft, WEGA, Bandai Namco, and Gamaina, will not have a presence.

Attendees will be able to try their hand at over 100 games in the interactive zones, with the Google Play zone to incorporate an augmented reality (AR) experience for players. Released by DeNA, the SLAM DUNK basketball game will host its first championship at the exhibition for competitors from Taiwan, Hong Kong, and Macau, with prizes totaling NT$400,000 (US$14,279).

According to Newzoo, the global game market was forecast to reach US$174.9 billion in 2020, up 19.6 percent from the previous year, with mobile games accounting for US$86.3 billion.

Taipei Game Show to take advantage of haven from COVID
Taipei Game Show to arrive Jan. 28. (CNA photo)

Taipei Game Show
TGS
coronavirus
COVID
COVID-19
Taipei

RELATED ARTICLES

Japan bars business visitors from Taiwan amid COVID surge
Japan bars business visitors from Taiwan amid COVID surge
2021/01/13 19:58
Indonesia launches vaccination drive as COVID-19 deaths hit record
Indonesia launches vaccination drive as COVID-19 deaths hit record
2021/01/13 19:00
Former Taiwan health minister’s comments about COVID-positive doctor spark outrage
Former Taiwan health minister’s comments about COVID-positive doctor spark outrage
2021/01/13 18:58
Brazil finds China's Sinovac vaccine only 50% effective
Brazil finds China's Sinovac vaccine only 50% effective
2021/01/13 18:23
Indian man tests positive for Covid 11 days after end of Taiwan quarantine
Indian man tests positive for Covid 11 days after end of Taiwan quarantine
2021/01/13 16:57

Updated : 2021-01-14 18:44 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center
Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center