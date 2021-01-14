Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Sports & Entertainment

US college football star says his story began in Taiwan

Alabama wide receiver John Metchie III discussed Taiwan roots before winning national title

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/14 17:08
Alabama star John Metchie III was born to a Taiwanese mother and a Nigerian father. (Instagram, John Metchie III photo)

Alabama star John Metchie III was born to a Taiwanese mother and a Nigerian father. (Instagram, John Metchie III photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The wide receiver for the University of Alabama football team, John Metchie III, says his journey began in Taiwan.

During an interview with ESPN's multiplatform The Undefeated on Monday (Jan. 11), Metchie said he was born in Taiwan to a Taiwanese mother and a Nigerian father, though he does not have much recollection of the subtropical nation since his family moved to Ghana shortly after his birth.

When he was 6, Metchie emigrated to Canada with his parents and three siblings to pursue better economic and educational opportunities. Later, he attended high school in the state of Maryland before committing to playing football for the Alabama Crimson Tide.

Metchie said he developed his love for football in Ontario, thanks largely to his mother's efforts to enroll him and his siblings in organized sports. He said the American pastime has helped him form deep relationships with others.

The up-and-coming star also said he has always had a connection with Taiwan and that he was able to visit his birthplace during high school. He described the experience as "surreal" and said meeting his Taiwanese relatives was amazing.

Metchie said he hopes to inspire people in Taiwan, Ghana, and Canada with his performance both on and off the field. He added that he wants his fans to know it's also possible for them to play football at the highest level.

Just hours after the interview, Alabama capped an impressive season by beating Ohio State 52-24 in the College Football Playoff National Championship. Mitchie, who played through an ankle injury during the game, had eight catches for 81 yards.

US college football star says his story began in Taiwan
(Instagram, John Metchie III photo)

Taiwanese athletes
Taiwan athletes
college football
football
football player
John Metchie III
sports
Alabama
born in Taiwan

RELATED ARTICLES

Taiwan's Tai secures first international win after pandemic hiatus
Taiwan's Tai secures first international win after pandemic hiatus
2021/01/12 18:23
Taiwan's badminton queen to compete in Thailand in January
Taiwan's badminton queen to compete in Thailand in January
2020/12/30 11:15
Maserati with rare plate caught in mystery crash in Taipei
Maserati with rare plate caught in mystery crash in Taipei
2020/12/25 14:14
Taipei, New Taipei sign contract to host World Masters Games 2025
Taipei, New Taipei sign contract to host World Masters Games 2025
2020/12/11 11:09
2020 National Disabled Games open in Taiwan’s Taitung
2020 National Disabled Games open in Taiwan’s Taitung
2020/11/28 16:02

Updated : 2021-01-14 17:13 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center
Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center