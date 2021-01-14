Alexa
Taiwanese netizens see fast-selling mug as symbol for success against COVID

T-shirts and mugs printed with "I don’t need therapy, I just need to go to Taiwan" receive positive reviews on e-commerce sites

  311
By Matthew Strong, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/14 16:06
Taiwanese netizens link the success of a Taiwan mug to the campaign against COVID (Etsy screenshot) 

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Mugs and T-shirts bearing the phrase “I don’t need therapy, I just need to go to Taiwan” have become a smash hit online as the island nation receives global praise for its handling of the coronavirus pandemic, reports said Thursday (Jan. 14).

American e-commerce websites such as Amazon and Etsy have seen sales of the Taiwan-related products soar, CNA reported. More than 10,000 units of the mug, decorated with the words “i don’t need THERAPY, i just need to go to TAIWAN” and the country’s map, have been sold at around NT$438 (US$15.63) a piece on Etsy, with an average review of 4.5 stars out of five.

A T-shirt printed with the same phrase but without the map is retailing for US$18.99 (NT$532), though manufacturer Lost Tribe also offers similar designs for a whole range of countries, from Armenia to the Philippines.

Netizens saw the positive reviews and sales figures of the products as yet another example of recognition for Taiwan’s efforts, according to CNA. Foreign media have described the normality of life on the island during the pandemic, without lockdowns or restrictions on movement and get-togethers and marked by business as usual in shopping malls and theaters.

COVID-19
coronavirus
mugs
T-shirts
I don't need therapy I just need to go to Taiwan
Amazon
Etsy

Updated : 2021-01-14 17:13 GMT+08:00

