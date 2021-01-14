Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

Mayors of Newark, Taiwan's Taoyuan talk pandemic recovery

Taiwan donates 12,000 medical masks to New Jersey city of Newark, eyes bilateral engagement

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/14 14:57
Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsang (left), Taiwan envoy to New York Li Kuang-chang, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. (TECO photo)

Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsang (left), Taiwan envoy to New York Li Kuang-chang, Newark Mayor Ras Baraka. (TECO photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taoyuan City Mayor Cheng Wen-tsang (鄭文燦) on Tuesday (Jan. 12) held a virtual meeting with Newark Mayor Ras Baraka to discuss strategies for slowing the spread of coronavirus and reviving their cities' economies.

According to the Taipei Economic and Cultural Office (TECO) in New York, the mayors shared their experiences in epidemic prevention and talked about potential future engagement. A donation of 10,000 surgical masks and 2,000 N95 respirators masks was presented to Baraka during the meeting by Taiwan's envoy to New York, Li Kuang-chang (李光章).

Baraka thanked the Taiwanese government for the timely donation of medical supplies. He emphasized that Newark is a leader in smart city development and has set up a free gigabit Wi-Fi network and numerous mobile device charging stations across the city.

Cheng pointed out that both Taoyuan and Newark are well-developed international airline hubs and that they can adopt each other’s policies on airport economy as well as transportation development. He said the cities can also explore cooperation on environmental protection and renewable energy programs.

Meanwhile, Li said Taoyuan and Newark share many similarities and that both are pursuing a technology-driven economy. He added that TECO is willing to facilitate any future exchanges between the two city governments.

Mayors of Newark, Taiwan's Taoyuan talk pandemic recovery
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka (center) speaks during virtual meeting. (TECO photo)

Mayors of Newark, Taiwan's Taoyuan talk pandemic recovery
Taoyuan Mayor Cheng Wen-tsang (right) shows support for city of Newark. (TECO photo)

Taoyuan
Cheng Wen-tsang
Newark
epidemic prevention
TECO New York
Li Kuang-chang
mask donation
mask diplomacy
smart city
Taiwan-US relations

RELATED ARTICLES

Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
2021/01/13 16:16
Northern Taiwanese city uses AI to manage pedestrian flow at night market
Northern Taiwanese city uses AI to manage pedestrian flow at night market
2021/01/13 14:05
US ambassador to UN cancels Taiwan trip
US ambassador to UN cancels Taiwan trip
2021/01/13 09:35
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
2021/01/12 17:04
US ambassador to UN to meet with Taiwan's president during historic visit
US ambassador to UN to meet with Taiwan's president during historic visit
2021/01/12 11:05

Updated : 2021-01-14 15:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center
Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center