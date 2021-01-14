Alexa
Doutrive scores 17 to lift Boise St. over Wyoming 90-70

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 12:49
LARAMIE, Wyo. (AP) — Devonaire Doutrive came off the bench to tally 17 points to lift Boise State to a 90-70 win over Wyoming on Wednesday night, the Broncos’ 12th consecutive victory and the first time they ever started league play 8-0.

Abu Kigab had 15 points for Boise State (12-1, 8-0 Mountain West Conference). RayJ Dennis added 14 points and seven rebounds. Derrick Alston Jr. had 14 points.

Boise State scored 55 first-half points, a season best for the team.

Hunter Maldonado had 17 points and nine rebounds for the Cowboys (7-4, 1-3). Marcus Williams added 13 points. Jeremiah Oden had 10 points.

Boise State defeated Wyoming 83-60 on Monday.

Updated : 2021-01-14 14:11 GMT+08:00

