Texas A&M closes on 12-5 run, beats Mississippi State 56-55

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 12:35
STARKVILLE, Miss. (AP) — Emanuel Miller and Andre Gordon each scored five points during Texas A&M's closing 12-5 run as the Aggies beat Mississippi State 56-55 on Wednesday night.

The Aggies (7-4, 2-3 Southeastern Conference) snapped a two-game skid while Mississippi State (8-5, 3-2 Southeastern Conference) had its two-game win streak end.

Jay Jay Chandler scored 12 points off the bench to lead Texas A&M. Gordon finished with 11 points and Miller had 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Bulldogs led 50-44 with 5:14 to play. Miller scored the next five points, Savion Flagg added a dunk, and Gordon added an alley-oop dunk plus a 3-pointer and the Aggies led 56-52 with 1:52 left.

Jalen Johnson split a pair of free throws for Mississippi State to cap the scoring with 57 seconds left.

Iverson Molinar, whose 19.2 points per game is third in the SEC, had 16 points to lead the Bulldogs. D.J. Stewart Jr., who averages 18.6 points, added nine points on 3-of-14 shooting.

Texas A&M used a 17-4 run to tie it at 44 with about eight minutes remaining. The Bulldogs entered having won four of their last five against the Aggies.

UP NEXT

Texas A&M: The Aggies host No. 17 Missouri on Saturday.

Mississippi State: Hosts Florida on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-14 14:10 GMT+08:00

