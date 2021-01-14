Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Politics

President Tsai holds videoconference with US envoy to UN after canceled Taiwan trip

Previously scheduled for Jan. 13-15, Kelly Craft's official trip to Taipei was canceled last minute

  154
By Sylvia Teng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/14 14:27
UN envoy Kelly Craft, President Tsai Ing-wen (AP, CNA photos)

UN envoy Kelly Craft, President Tsai Ing-wen (AP, CNA photos)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday morning (Jan. 14) held a videoconference with the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, whose trip to Taiwan was canceled at the last minute.

Tsai and Craft were joined by David Feith, deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, said Taiwanese Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) in a statement. The two sides discussed Taiwan’s international participation, cooperation between Taiwan and the U.S., and shared democratic values.

Chang did not elaborate on the details. He said a press statement and images from the conversation will be released later.

Tsai was originally scheduled to meet with Kelly Craft at the Presidential Office on Thursday morning, which would be followed by a luncheon. However, the ambassador’s trip to Taiwan from Jan. 13-15 was called off by the U.S. State Department, which announced on Tuesday (Jan. 12, Washington time) that all diplomatic travel was canceled due to ongoing presidential transition preparations.

“We are canceling all planned travel this week, including the Secretary’s trip to Europe,” said State Department Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus on Tuesday. “We are fully committed to the completion of a smooth and orderly transition process to be finalized over the next 8 days.”

Craft would have been the first sitting American ambassador to the U.N. to visit Taiwan. However, with tensions between the U.S. and China escalating and President Donald Trump handing power over to President-elect Joe Biden in less than one week, the prospect of the trip has also been controversial.

US
Taiwan-US relations
Tsai Ing-wen
Kelly Craft
US ambassador to UN

RELATED ARTICLES

Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
Trump on verge of 2nd impeachment after Capitol siege
2021/01/14 01:00
US Navy Triton drone flies deep into Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton drone flies deep into Taiwan's ADIZ
2021/01/13 10:45
US ambassador to UN cancels Taiwan trip
US ambassador to UN cancels Taiwan trip
2021/01/13 09:35
Law enforcement: We'll be ready for Joe Biden's inauguration
Law enforcement: We'll be ready for Joe Biden's inauguration
2021/01/12 19:30
US ambassador to Netherlands meets with Taiwan representative on embassy grounds
US ambassador to Netherlands meets with Taiwan representative on embassy grounds
2021/01/12 13:26

Updated : 2021-01-14 15:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center
Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center