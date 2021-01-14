President Tsai holds videoconference with US envoy to UN after canceled Taiwan trip

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — President Tsai Ing-wen (蔡英文) on Thursday morning (Jan. 14) held a videoconference with the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations, Kelly Craft, whose trip to Taiwan was canceled at the last minute.

Tsai and Craft were joined by David Feith, deputy assistant secretary of state for East Asian and Pacific affairs, said Taiwanese Presidential Office Spokesperson Xavier Chang (張惇涵) in a statement. The two sides discussed Taiwan’s international participation, cooperation between Taiwan and the U.S., and shared democratic values.

Chang did not elaborate on the details. He said a press statement and images from the conversation will be released later.

Tsai was originally scheduled to meet with Kelly Craft at the Presidential Office on Thursday morning, which would be followed by a luncheon. However, the ambassador’s trip to Taiwan from Jan. 13-15 was called off by the U.S. State Department, which announced on Tuesday (Jan. 12, Washington time) that all diplomatic travel was canceled due to ongoing presidential transition preparations.

“We are canceling all planned travel this week, including the Secretary’s trip to Europe,” said State Department Spokeswoman Morgan Ortagus on Tuesday. “We are fully committed to the completion of a smooth and orderly transition process to be finalized over the next 8 days.”

Craft would have been the first sitting American ambassador to the U.N. to visit Taiwan. However, with tensions between the U.S. and China escalating and President Donald Trump handing power over to President-elect Joe Biden in less than one week, the prospect of the trip has also been controversial.