Benefactor to Hongkongers in Taiwan arrested amid HK's purge of opposition voices

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The lawyer who has assisted hundreds of arrested pro-democracy protesters and who helped set up a restaurant employing Hongkongers in Taipei was among nearly a dozen arrested Thursday morning (Jan. 14) for allegedly helping the Hong Kong 12 in their attempt to flee for Taiwan in August.

Daniel Wong Kwok-tung (黃國桐), Hong Kong attorney and Kowloon district councilor, is one of 11 people arrested in the latest episode of the special administrative region's purge of pro-democracy elements following the passage of its national security act last summer. The detainees include eight men and three women, ranging in age from 18 to 72 years old, according to local reports.

The arrests come just eight days after mass arrests of an unprecedented scale in the city, which saw the rounding up of over 50 activists and current and former legislators under suspicion of violating the nebulous national security law.

Wong posted on his Facebook page at 6:10 a.m. that national security police had shown up at his house, adding that he did not know which police station he would be taken to but that updates would be forthcoming.

The lawyer is known for providing pro bono assistance to hundreds arrested during the months-long protest movement that was increasingly marked by disproportionate police violence and arbitrary detentions, ultimately leading to Beijing's promulgation of the national security act, which is now being used to target the last leaders of the democratic camp still in the city.

Last year, he also helped establish Aegis (保護傘), a Hong Kong protest-themed restaurant in Taipei's Da'an District that offers employment to Hongkongers struggling to make ends meet in the Taiwanese capital. The restaurant was vandalized in October by men hired by an individual residing in China.