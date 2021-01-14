Alexa
Willis scores 28 to carry UIW over McNeese St. 83-61

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 11:53
SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Keaston Willis had 28 points as UIW rolled past McNeese State 83-61 on Wednesday night.

Willis hit 7 of 10 3-pointers, a career-high for makes as well as giving him 101 triples for his career.

Godsgift Ezedinma had 18 points for UIW (5-5, 2-1 Southland Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Drew Lutz added 13 points. Brandon Swaby had seven assists.

UIW posted season highs with 16 3-pointers and 24 assists.

Carlos Rosario had 19 points for the Cowboys (6-6, 0-4). Keyshawn Feazell added 17 points.

Updated : 2021-01-14 14:09 GMT+08:00

