Taiwan receives 1st shipment of liquefied natural gas from Cheniere

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan's state-run oil company CPC Corp. took delivery of the first shipment of liquified natural gas (LNG) from the American firm Cheniere Energy, Inc. on Sunday (Jan. 10).

On Aug. 11, 2018, CPC signed a US$25 billion deal with Cheniere to be supplied with two million tons of LNG gas per year over the course of 25 years starting in 2021. The agreement is part of Taiwan's effort to provide 30 percent of the country's energy needs with clean or renewable energy sources by 2030.

The first shipment, which arrived in Taichung on Sunday, contained 55,000 metric tons of LNG, reported CNA. According to CPC, the LNG had been shipped on the FUJI LNG from Cheniere's export facility in Corpus Christi, Texas.

Cheniere's Sabine Pass LNG plant in Louisiana is currently the largest LNG export facility in the U.S. The five units or ​“trains" currently in operation have a capacity of 25 million tonnes per annum (mtpa) of LNG, according to the company.

The sixth "train" is under construction and expected to be completed by 2022. By that time, the plant’s cumulative LNG production capacity will reach 30 mtpa.

CPC pointed out that in order to meet the government’s green energy and low-carbon goals while phasing out nuclear power, it is diversifying its sources of LNG. It is currently seeking LNG suppliers in Australia, Qatar, and the US to provide a stable source of LNG for Taiwan.