Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

DeGray III lifts UMass past Rhode Island 80-78 in OT

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 11:21
DeGray III lifts UMass past Rhode Island 80-78 in OT

AMHERST, Mass. (AP) — R onnie DeGray III scored a career-high 21 points and Tre Mitchell made the go-ahead free throws with 33 seconds left in overtime as UMass beat Rhode Island 80-78 on Wednesday night.

D.J. Johnson put the Rmas up 78-77 with a 3-pointer with 42 seconds left. Mitchell was fouled on the ensuing possession and made a pair of free throws with 25 seconds to go.

Carl Pierre then came up with a steal and was fouled with six seconds left. He only made the second of two free throws but Rhode Island couldn't tie it up at the buzzer.

Mitchell had 16 points and four assists for UMass (4-3, 3-1 Atlantic 10 Conference). CPierre added 15 points. Noah Fernandes had 10 points and eight rebounds.

Makhel Mitchell scored a career-high 23 points for the Rams (6-7, 3-3). Fatts Russell added 12 points and seven rebounds. Allen Betrand had 11 points.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

Elements of this story were generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-14 12:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit