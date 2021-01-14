Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Culture

Japan to light up Taipei 101 with love

Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association to sponsor light display on Jan. 23

  132
By Lyla Liu, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/14 14:20
Taipei 101 light ceremony slated for Jan. 23. (Facebook, Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association image)

Taipei 101 light ceremony slated for Jan. 23. (Facebook, Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei 101 will put on a light display sponsored by the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association to mark the friendship between the two nations on Jan. 23.

The Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association stated in a press release that it has been 10 years since the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami in 2011. Japan is grateful for Taiwan’s help with relief fund donations, which totaled NT$6.7 billion (US$240 million), and emergency rescue teams, said the association.

Consequently, the organization will launch a series of events to mark the two nations’ friendship starting with the light ceremony at Taipei 101 on Jan. 23. Blessings for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will also be showcased on the landmark.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games have been postponed until the summer of 2021 due to the pandemic.

The association is calling for Taiwanese to leave messages on its official Facebook page before 8 p.m. Jan. 17, some of which will be selected to appear on Taipei 101 on Jan. 24. The results of the drawing will be announced on Jan. 20.

#在台灣中心呼喚友情 有難，一定會並肩作戰伸手幫忙 有喜，總是感同身受一起歡慶 心裡一直掛念的，很喜歡的地方 現在無法前往也無法見面，但這一年，我們的心還是一直同在 如果現在要把你的心聲傳達給日本

Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association
Taipei 101
light ceremony

RELATED ARTICLES

Japanese envoy says world will remember Taiwan of 2020
Japanese envoy says world will remember Taiwan of 2020
2021/01/02 12:14
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
Taipei 101 New Year's Eve fireworks set hopeful tone for 2021 (Video)
2021/01/01 01:37
MOFA to broadcast Taipei 101 fireworks around world via satellite
MOFA to broadcast Taipei 101 fireworks around world via satellite
2020/12/31 16:29
Taipei City Hall Plaza crowd limited to 80,000 on New Year's Eve
Taipei City Hall Plaza crowd limited to 80,000 on New Year's Eve
2020/12/30 12:14
Best spots in Taipei’s Maokong to watch NYE fireworks
Best spots in Taipei’s Maokong to watch NYE fireworks
2020/12/29 16:14

Updated : 2021-01-14 15:40 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center
Singapore’s DBS Bank picks Taiwan for third technology development center