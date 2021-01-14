Japan to light up Taipei 101 with love

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taipei 101 will put on a light display sponsored by the Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association to mark the friendship between the two nations on Jan. 23.

The Japan-Taiwan Exchange Association stated in a press release that it has been 10 years since the Tohoku earthquake and tsunami in 2011. Japan is grateful for Taiwan’s help with relief fund donations, which totaled NT$6.7 billion (US$240 million), and emergency rescue teams, said the association.

Consequently, the organization will launch a series of events to mark the two nations’ friendship starting with the light ceremony at Taipei 101 on Jan. 23. Blessings for the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games will also be showcased on the landmark.

The Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games have been postponed until the summer of 2021 due to the pandemic.

The association is calling for Taiwanese to leave messages on its official Facebook page before 8 p.m. Jan. 17, some of which will be selected to appear on Taipei 101 on Jan. 24. The results of the drawing will be announced on Jan. 20.