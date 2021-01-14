Alexa
Watson scores 19 points to carry Dayton past Duquesne 72-63

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 10:59
DAYTON, Ohio (AP) — Ibi Watson registered 19 points as Dayton beat Duquesne 72-63 on Wednesday night.

Jalen Crutcher had 18 points for Dayton (7-3, 3-2 Atlantic 10 Conference). Mustapha Amzil added 11 points and eight rebounds. Elijah Weaver had six assists.

Marcus Weathers had 19 points and eight rebounds for the Dukes (3-4, 2-3). Toby Okani added eight rebounds.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

