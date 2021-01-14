Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Greene, Oduro carry George Mason over La Salle 75-42

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 10:37
Greene, Oduro carry George Mason over La Salle 75-42

FAIRFAX, Va. (AP) — Javon Greene had 18 points as George Mason rolled past La Salle 75-42 on Wednesday night.

Josh Oduro added 17 points for for George Mason (6-5, 2-3 Atlantic 10 Conference). AJ Wilson had 15 points and 12 rebounds. Jordan Miller added 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Explorers’ 26.1 field goal percentage represented the worst mark by a George Mason opponent this season.

Christian Ray had seven points and eight rebounds for La Salle (5-7, 2-3), which scored a season-low 19 points in the second half.

David Beatty, who was second on the Explorers in scoring coming into the matchup with nine points per game, failed to make a shot (0 of 5).

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

___

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-14 12:42 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit