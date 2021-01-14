Scooter crashes into light rail tram in southern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A scooter crashed into a tram in Kaohsiung at 9 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 13), just 29 hours after new sections of the circular light rail line opened to the public.

The two new sections, which consist of nine stops in total, were put into service Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 12) to extend the light rail line to a length of 12.8 kilometers. However, Wednesday evening, a scooter carrying two individuals ran the red light near the new Kaisyuan Wuchang Station and collided with a moving tram.

The authorities said the scooter's driver had insisted on crossing the light rail track despite warnings from a traffic police officer. Alcohol did not play a role in the accident.

Meanwhile, the Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corporation (KRTC) said no injuries had been reported and that over 30 passengers on the tram had been escorted to the next station for transfer. The KRTC added that the front of the vehicle had been slightly damaged and said it would seek compensation, reported CNA.

This is not the first accident involving the southern city's light rail. In 2017, a construction worker was hit by a moving tram after straying onto the track and had to pay NT$7,500 (US$268) for violating the Mass Rapid Transit Act and NT$100,000 for damage to the vehicle's windows. In another incident, the driver of a small truck had to pay NT$67,000 to the KRTC after crashing into a tram.



A scooter crashed into a Kaohsiung light rail tram Jan. 13. (Facebook, Kaohsiung Den photo)



Side of tram damaged by collision. (Facebook, Kaohsiung Den photo)