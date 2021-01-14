Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Scooter crashes into light rail tram in southern Taiwan

Kaohsiung's light rail line sees accident day after new sections opened

  166
By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/14 12:01
(Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corporation photo)

(Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corporation photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A scooter crashed into a tram in Kaohsiung at 9 p.m. Wednesday (Jan. 13), just 29 hours after new sections of the circular light rail line opened to the public.

The two new sections, which consist of nine stops in total, were put into service Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 12) to extend the light rail line to a length of 12.8 kilometers. However, Wednesday evening, a scooter carrying two individuals ran the red light near the new Kaisyuan Wuchang Station and collided with a moving tram.

The authorities said the scooter's driver had insisted on crossing the light rail track despite warnings from a traffic police officer. Alcohol did not play a role in the accident.

Meanwhile, the Kaohsiung Rapid Transit Corporation (KRTC) said no injuries had been reported and that over 30 passengers on the tram had been escorted to the next station for transfer. The KRTC added that the front of the vehicle had been slightly damaged and said it would seek compensation, reported CNA.

This is not the first accident involving the southern city's light rail. In 2017, a construction worker was hit by a moving tram after straying onto the track and had to pay NT$7,500 (US$268) for violating the Mass Rapid Transit Act and NT$100,000 for damage to the vehicle's windows. In another incident, the driver of a small truck had to pay NT$67,000 to the KRTC after crashing into a tram.

Scooter crashes into light rail tram in southern Taiwan
A scooter crashed into a Kaohsiung light rail tram Jan. 13. (Facebook, Kaohsiung Den photo)

Scooter crashes into light rail tram in southern Taiwan
Side of tram damaged by collision. (Facebook, Kaohsiung Den photo)

Kaohsiung
Kaohsiung Light Rail
light rail
public transportation
traffic accident
traffic accidents

RELATED ARTICLES

US Navy Triton drone flies deep into Taiwan's ADIZ
US Navy Triton drone flies deep into Taiwan's ADIZ
2021/01/13 10:45
Southern Taiwan city offers free rides on its light rail system
Southern Taiwan city offers free rides on its light rail system
2021/01/12 16:42
Southern Taiwan cities record lowest temperatures in 35 years
Southern Taiwan cities record lowest temperatures in 35 years
2021/01/12 11:17
Taiwan's Peking opera stars bring back adaptation of 'Medea'
Taiwan's Peking opera stars bring back adaptation of 'Medea'
2021/01/09 12:00
Interparty press conference held in support of southern Taiwan city councilor
Interparty press conference held in support of southern Taiwan city councilor
2021/01/05 16:39

Updated : 2021-01-14 12:41 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit