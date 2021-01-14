Alexa
Wichita St. beats Tulsa 72-53

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 10:37
WICHITA, Kan. (AP) — Morris Udeze and Tyson Etienne scored 20 points apiece as Wichita State topped Tulsa 72-53 on Wednesday night.

The 20 points were a career high for Udeze, who was 6-of-7 shooting and added eight rebounds.

Ricky Council IV had 11 points for Wichita State (8-3, 4-1 American Athletic Conference), which earned its fourth straight home victory. Alterique Gilbert added eight assists.

Darien Jackson had 12 points and nine rebounds for the Golden Hurricane (7-4, 4-2), whose six-game winning streak came to an end. Elijah Joiner added 11 points. Brandon Rachal had seven rebounds.

Wichita State defeated Tulsa 69-65 on Dec. 15.

