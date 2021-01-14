Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 10:40
Florida State shoots 70.7% in 105-73 win over N.C. State

TALLAHASSEE, Fla. (AP) — Rayquan Evans scored a career-high 24 points, M.J. Walker added 19 and Florida State made 70.7% of its field goals in beating North Carolina State 105-73 on Wednesday night.

Evans was 9 of 11 from the floor and Walker 6 of 7 as Florida State finished 41 of 58, including 12 of 18 from 3-point range, to set a program best for shooting percentage in an Atlantic Coast Conference game. It was the program's fifth-best percentage, spanning all contests, behind a 72.7% shooting performance against Minnesota in the 1979–80 season.

Florida State trailed 9-8 before scoring 31 of the next 37 points to take control. Ten different Seminoles scored during the stretch — led by Nathanael Jack's five points. The Seminoles made 20 of 28 field goals (71.4%) in the opening 20 minutes, going 7 of 10 from 3-point range.

Jack missed just one of his eight field goals and finished with 18 points for Florida State (6-2, 2-1), which also made all 11 of its free throws.

Florida State hadn’t played since losing to Clemson on Dec. 29 because scheduled games against Duke (Jan. 2), Syracuse (Jan. 9) and Pittsburgh (Jan. 13) were postponed. The Seminoles have won 19 consecutive ACC games at the Donald L. Tucker Center, and host North Carolina on Saturday.

Thomas Allen scored 16 points with four 3-pointers for N.C. State (6-4, 2-3). Devon Daniels added 14 points and Jericole Hellems had 12 points and six rebounds.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-14 12:40 GMT+08:00

