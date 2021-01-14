Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

No. 16 USF women win 9th straight, beat Tulane 72-53

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 10:19
No. 16 USF women win 9th straight, beat Tulane 72-53

NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Elisa Pinzan had 22 points, seven assists and a career-best six steals to lead No. 16 South Florida to a 72-53 victory over Tulane on Wednesday night.

The Bulls (10-1, 7-0 American) have won nine straight games. Tulane (7-4, 3-3) ended a three-game winning streak.

Pinzan shot 7 of 17 from the floor and was one point shy of a career best. It was her third career 20-point outing and she also surpassed 300 career assists (303).

Maria Alvarez and Elena Tsineke added 12 points apiece for the Bulls. Sydni Harvey had 10 points.

Pinzan and Alvarez combined for seven of the Bulls' 10 3-pointers.

Arsula Clark scored 20 points for the Green Wave. Jerkaila Jordan had 11 points and Krystal Freeman 10 points and eight rebounds.

The Bulls broke the game open with a 27-11 third quarter, stretching their lead to 57-32. Pinzan had eight points and four assists.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-14 11:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit