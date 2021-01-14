Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Lions complete second GM interview with Holmes

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 09:38
Lions complete second GM interview with Holmes

ALLEN PARK, Mich. (AP) — The Detroit Lions completed a second interview with Brad Holmes for their general manager vacancy.

Holmes is a college scouting director for the Los Angeles Rams.

The Lions are trying to fill two major openings — coach and general manager. They've interviewed Holmes, Rick Smith, Scott Pioli, Thomas Dimitroff, Louis Riddick, Jeff Ireland, Ed Dodds, Terry Fontenot, Kyle O’Brien, Lance Newmark, Rob Lohman and George Paton for the GM job.

They've interviewed Marvin Lewis, Robert Saleh, Eric Bieniemy, Dan Campbell, Arthur Smith and Darrell Bevell for the coaching position.

The team announced the second interview with Holmes on Wednesday.

___

More AP NFL: https://apnews.com/NFL and https://twitter.com/AP_NFL

Updated : 2021-01-14 11:08 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit