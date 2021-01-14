Alexa
Obama-era official Kurt Campbell picked as Biden’s Asia coordinator

Taiwan's US envoy Hsiao Bi-khim congratulated Kurt Campbell on his new post

By  Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/14 10:14
TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Kurt Campbell, the U.S. assistant secretary of state handling Asia-Pacific affairs during the Obama era, will join the incoming Biden administration as the top official responsible for Indo-Pacific affairs at the National Security Council (NSC).

Campbell currently chairs the Washington-based strategic advisory firm Asia Group. He will be serving as deputy assistant to the president and the NSC’s coordinator for Indo-Pacific affairs once President-elect Joe Biden takes office on Jan. 20.

Taiwanese Representative to the U.S. Hsiao Bi-khim (蕭美琴) has congratulated Campbell on his upcoming position. “I look forward to working with him in the future,” tweeted Hsiao, praising him for his experience in Asian affairs.

Campbell has been credited for playing a key role in the Obama administration's “pivot,” or “rebalance” to Asia, a strategy aimed at strengthening American military, economic, and diplomatic ties with countries in the region.

Speaking remotely at an Indo-Pacific Security Dialogue held in Taipei in December 2020, Campbell said the U.S. should recognize the unprecedented challenge posed by Beijing and that he would expect the Biden administration to engage more with Asian nations, as well as Europe, to tackle China-related issues. On China, he stated that the U.S. has never been so interconnected with a country that also presents such a security concern.”

Campbell also expressed confidence that the partnership between Taipei and Washington will remain robust. “There is a broad group of people across the political aisle that understand the profound significance of Taiwan and our strategic interest in maintaining a strong relationship with Taiwan.”

