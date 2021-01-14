Alexa
Michigan hires Mike Hart as running back mentor

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 09:06
ANN ARBOR, Mich. (AP) — Michigan has hired former running back Mike Hart to be the program's running back mentor.

The Wolverines announced the move Wednesday. Hart is Michigan's career rushing leader, and he was the running backs coach at Indiana for the past four seasons.

“I am excited about the addition of Mike Hart to our offensive coaching staff,” coach Jim Harbaugh said. “Mike is a great coach and Michigan man who has shown the ability to develop and elevate the performance of the running backs that he has mentored.”

Hart was a 2018 nominee for the Broyles Award, which goes to the nation's top assistant.

“Michigan has always held a special place in my heart,” Hart said.

