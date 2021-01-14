Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

No. 15 Ohio St women snap Iowa's 42-game home winning streak

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 08:06
No. 15 Ohio St women snap Iowa's 42-game home winning streak

IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — Madison Greene had 20 points and a career-high six steals, Jacy Sheldon and Braxtin Miller each added 18 points and No. 15 Ohio State beat Iowa 84-82 in overtime on Wednesday to snap the Hawkeyes' 42-game home winning streak.

Iowa had not lost in Carver-Hawkeye Arena since a 92-74 defeat against Nebraska on Jan. 28, 2018. It was the second-longest active streak at home behind Baylor's 61.

Ohio State trailed by as many as 14 points in the second half, but took its first lead since the first quarter on a 3-pointer by Gabby Hutcherson with 1:29 left in regulation. It was the final field goal of the fourth quarter as Kate Martin forced overtime at the line with 54.4 seconds left.

McKenna Warnock pulled Iowa within 83-82 on a layup with 37.8 seconds. After Greene made 1 of 2 free throws for a two-point lead, the Hawkeye's star freshman Caitlin Clark was off on a contested 3-pointer at the buzzer.

Aaliyah Patty had 12 points and nine rebounds for Ohio State (7-0, 3-0 Big Ten). The Buckeyes were 10 of 20 from the free-throw line.

Clark had 27 points, 10 rebounds and five assists for Iowa (8-3, 4-3). She entered averaging 25.6 points per game despite scoring just eight points against No. 22 Northwestern on Saturday. Warnock added 14 points, 12 rebounds and five assists and Gabbie Marshall scored 10 points.

Clark scored 13 points in the first quarter, including a step-back 3-pointer at the buzzer to cap a 13-3 run for a 26-17 lead. Martin beat the halftime buzzer with a putback for a 44-32 lead.

___

More AP women’s basketball: https://apnews.com/hub/womens-college-basketball and https://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-14 09:39 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit