Alabama's Jordan Bruner out indefinitely with knee injury

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 08:17
TUSCALOOSA, Ala. (AP) — Alabama forward Jordan Bruner is out indefinitely with a right knee injury.

The school says Bruner sustained a meniscus injury in Tuesday night's win over Kentucky. Bruner underwent a procedure Wednesday morning performed by Dr. Lyle Cain of Andrews Sports Medicine in Birmingham.

Alabama said there was no specific timetable for Bruner’s return but he is expected to make a full recovery and play again this season.

Bruner is averaging 7.8 points and 5.9 rebounds. The 6-foot-10, 225-pound graduate transfer from Yale leads the team in blocks (16) and steals (20).

The Crimson Tide has won its first five Southeastern Conference games and six in a row overall.

Updated : 2021-01-14 09:38 GMT+08:00

