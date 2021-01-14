Chinese anti-submarine warfare aircraft enters Taiwan’s ADIZ

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — A Chinese military aircraft entered Taiwan’s air defense identification zone (ADIZ) on Wednesday (Jan. 13), marking the 10th such intrusion this month.

A People’s Liberation Army Air Force (PLAAF) Shaanxi Y-8 anti-submarine warfare aircraft intruded into the southwest corner of Taiwan’s ADIZ, according to the Ministry of National Defense (MND). In response, the Taiwanese military scrambled fighter jets, issued radio warnings, and deployed air defense missile systems to track the Chinese plane.

China has been regularly sending planes into Taiwan’s ADIZ since mid-September of last year, with most instances occurring in the southwest corner of the zone. According to MND data, PLAAF planes were detected in the ADIZ 19 times in December, 22 times in November, and 22 times in October, including a drone on Oct. 22.

According to a 2020 report on China released by the Institute for National Defense and Security Research, Chinese military planes breached Taiwan’s ADIZ on 91 days from Jan. 1 to Nov. 30 last year. For the whole of 2020, the PLAAF flew some 380 sorties into Taiwan’s identification zone, according to MND spokesman Shih Shun-wen (史順文).

China’s Y-8 is a turboprop-powered plane based on the Soviet-era Antonov An-12, with the anti-submarine version having first appeared in 2012. The ASW plane includes an air-to-surface radar located in a fairing at the chin position, a side-looking inverse synthetic aperture radar, and a magnetic anomaly detector tube protruding from the aft-end of the fuselage.

Inline antenna protrusions for various sensors are located along the dorsal and ventral fuselage spines. In addition to ASW missions, the Chinese military plane can monitor and patrol strategic waters and carry out target acquisition.



Flight path of Chinese Y-8 on Jan. 13 (MND image)