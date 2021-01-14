Alexa
Intel, KB Home rise; Big Lots, Urban Outfitters fall

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 05:46
NEW YORK (AP) — Stocks that moved heavily or traded substantially Wednesday:

Target Corp., down $2.28 to $196.82.

The retailer said its online sales doubled over the holidays.

Ally Financial Inc., up $1.19 to $39.56.

The Detroit-based financial institution announced a $1.6 billion stock buyback program.

Bausch Health Companies Inc., up $2.33 to $25.80.

The pharmaceutical company said revenue was strong in the fourth quarter.

KB Home, up 86 cents to $35.01.

The home builder beat Wall Street's fourth-quarter profit and revenue forecasts.

Urban Outfitters Inc., down $1.57 to $28.74.

The fashion retailer said its holiday sales were disappointing.

Big Lots Inc., down 62 cents to $48.19.

The discount store chain gave investors a weak fourth-quarter earnings forecast.

Intel Corp., up $3.71 to $56.95.

The chipmaker said Pat Gelsinger will replace Bob Swan as CEO on Feb. 15.

El Pollo Loco Holdings Inc., down $1.45 to $18.69.

The restaurant chain warned investors that the virus pandemic hurt its fourth-quarter revenue.

