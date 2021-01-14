Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

African Union buys 270 million vaccine doses for continent

By ANDREW MELDRUM , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/14 06:03
A patient wearing an oxygen mask is treated in a makeshift emergency unit at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 11, ...
A health worker in a protective suit runs past oxygen cylinders in a makeshift emergency unit at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Afric...
A man wearing a face covering, walks past a logo on the street in Alberton, near Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. South Africa says...
A health-care worker sanitises her hands before conducting COVID-19 tests at a Dis-Chem drive-through testing station at the V&A Waterfront in Cape To...

A patient wearing an oxygen mask is treated in a makeshift emergency unit at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Africa, Monday, Jan. 11, ...

A health worker in a protective suit runs past oxygen cylinders in a makeshift emergency unit at Steve Biko Academic Hospital in Pretoria, South Afric...

A man wearing a face covering, walks past a logo on the street in Alberton, near Johannesburg, South Africa, Thursday, Jan. 7, 2021. South Africa says...

A health-care worker sanitises her hands before conducting COVID-19 tests at a Dis-Chem drive-through testing station at the V&A Waterfront in Cape To...

JOHANNESBURG (AP) — The African Union announced Wednesday that it has purchased a total of 270 million doses of coronavirus vaccines for the continent from Pfizer, AstraZeneca through the Serum Institute of India, and Johnson & Johnson.

At least 50 million of the doses will be available in the months of April to June and the rest of will be delivered before the end of 2021, said the African Union chairman, South African President Cyril Ramaphosa.

“From the onset of this pandemic, our focus as a continent has been on collaboration and collective effort. We have held steadfastly to the principle that no country should be left behind," Ramaphosa said in a statement.

The purchase agreements were negotiated by the African Vaccine Acquisition Task Team established by the African Union, the statement said.

The news comes as coronavirus infections are spiking again in parts of Africa. The continent has surpassed 3 million confirmed cases since the start of the pandemic, with more than 1.2 million in South Africa, where a rapidly spreading variant of the coronavirus now makes up most of its new cases.

The acquisition of 270 million doses will complement the 600 million doses expected to be made available to Africa by the COVAX initiative, a World Health Organization and Gavi Vaccine Alliance initiative to help low- and middle-income countries to secure access to vaccines.

The new purchases with the doses from COVAX will provide Africa with just over half of the vaccine that it requires, according to the Africa Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The continent seeks to vaccinate about 780 million people, representing some 60% of its population of 1.3 billion. The Africa CDC has said 1.5 billion doses are needed for that, assuming two doses per person, at an estimated total cost of some $10 billion.

Financing for individual African countries wanting to buy the vaccines will be available through the African Export-Import Bank, according to the African Union statement.

It is hoped that international donors will ensure that more vaccines are provided through COVAX, to reduce any new debt burden on African states, the statement said.

“Given the virulent nature of the COVID pandemic, it is clear that a threat to one nation and continent is a threat to all,” the statement said. “To successfully eradicate the global threat of the disease, it is critical that a majority of citizens of all nations get urgent and equitable access to the COVID-19 vaccines as soon as possible.”

Ramaphosa said, “There is a long road ahead, but as Africa we are now seeing progress in our shared effort to defeat this disease.”

Updated : 2021-01-14 08:03 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit