2 passengers beat Greek subway official after mask order

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 05:27
ATHENS, Greece (AP) — Two subway passengers assaulted an Athens stationmaster Wednesday after he told them they should be wearing masks for the coronavirus pandemic, and Greek authorities vowed to bring the attackers to justice.

The public order ministry said the two young men behaved “like brutes” to the stationmaster, who was hospitalized with severe injuries.

A ministry statement said that apart from hitting the official, the two passengers also spat and swore at him.

Under Greece's COVID-19 restrictions, wearing of masks is obligatory in public transport as well as in all public areas both indoors and outdoors.

The Athens metro operator said the attack took place in a subway train when the stationmaster, who was on his way to work, told the seated youths to put on their masks, and asked one of the two to take his feet off a seat.

It said the passengers followed the official as soon as he got off the train at his station and rained punches and kicks on him before running off.

Updated : 2021-01-14 08:03 GMT+08:00

