New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:
(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)
|Open
|High
|Low
|Settle
|Chg.
|COFFEE C
|Mar
|127.25
|Up
|3.80
|Mar
|121.40
|126.00
|121.40
|125.25
|Up
|3.85
|May
|123.80
|128.00
|123.50
|127.25
|Up
|3.80
|Jul
|125.60
|129.85
|125.35
|129.15
|Up
|3.80
|Sep
|127.50
|131.60
|127.20
|130.95
|Up
|3.80
|Dec
|129.50
|133.60
|129.50
|133.00
|Up
|3.75
|Mar
|131.70
|135.00
|131.70
|134.80
|Up
|3.65
|May
|132.65
|135.80
|132.65
|135.75
|Up
|3.70
|Jul
|133.90
|136.65
|133.75
|136.60
|Up
|3.75
|Sep
|134.65
|137.30
|134.40
|137.30
|Up
|3.75
|Dec
|135.55
|138.20
|135.25
|138.15
|Up
|3.65
|Mar
|136.40
|139.00
|136.05
|139.00
|Up
|3.60
|May
|137.05
|139.65
|136.70
|139.65
|Up
|3.60
|Jul
|140.00
|140.05
|140.00
|140.05
|Up
|3.45
|Sep
|140.40
|140.50
|140.40
|140.50
|Up
|3.45
|Dec
|142.00
|142.00
|141.75
|141.75
|Up
|4.25