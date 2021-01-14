Alexa
By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 04:19
New York (AP) — Coffee futures trading on the IntercontinentalExchange (ICE) Wednesday:

(37,500 lbs.; cents per lb.)

Open High Low Settle Chg.
COFFEE C
Mar 127.25 Up 3.80
Mar 121.40 126.00 121.40 125.25 Up 3.85
May 123.80 128.00 123.50 127.25 Up 3.80
Jul 125.60 129.85 125.35 129.15 Up 3.80
Sep 127.50 131.60 127.20 130.95 Up 3.80
Dec 129.50 133.60 129.50 133.00 Up 3.75
Mar 131.70 135.00 131.70 134.80 Up 3.65
May 132.65 135.80 132.65 135.75 Up 3.70
Jul 133.90 136.65 133.75 136.60 Up 3.75
Sep 134.65 137.30 134.40 137.30 Up 3.75
Dec 135.55 138.20 135.25 138.15 Up 3.65
Mar 136.40 139.00 136.05 139.00 Up 3.60
May 137.05 139.65 136.70 139.65 Up 3.60
Jul 140.00 140.05 140.00 140.05 Up 3.45
Sep 140.40 140.50 140.40 140.50 Up 3.45
Dec 142.00 142.00 141.75 141.75 Up 4.25

