Rangers sign P Anderson, C Butera to minor league deals

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 04:20
ARLINGTON, Texas (AP) — The Texas Rangers have signed right-handed pitcher Justin Anderson and veteran catcher Drew Butera to minor league contracts that include invitations to major league spring training.

Butera got a one-year deal that will be worth $1 million if he is on the big league roster after he played the past two-plus seasons with Colorado.

The 37-year-old catcher has played 541 games for five teams over the past 11 seasons. He caught the final out of Kansas City’s World Series championship in 2015 when he was teammates with new Rangers general manager Chris Young.

The 28-year-old Anderson, who is recovering from Tommy John surgery last July, got a two-year minor league deal that would be worth $850,000 in the majors. Anderson’s elbow ligament replacement surgery was performed by Rangers team physician Dr. Keith Meister. He suffered the injury while pitching an intrasquad game for the Los Angeles Angels last summer.

Anderson, a Texas native, made 111 career relief appearances for the Angels from 2018-19, going 6-3 with a 4.75 ERA and five saves while averaging 11.2 strikeouts per nine innings.

Updated : 2021-01-14 06:35 GMT+08:00

