Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

SAG Awards moves air date to avoid conflict with Grammys

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 04:38
SAG Awards moves air date to avoid conflict with Grammys

LOS ANGELES (AP) — The Screen Actors Guild Awards will not share the same air date as the Grammys after all.

The SAG Awards announced Wednesday that the 27th annual ceremony has been moved to April 4.

Both awards events were scheduled to air March 14, but the SAG Awards shifted to a different date to avoid conflict with the Grammys.

The SAG Awards will air on TNT and TBS at 9 p.m. EST. The show honors outstanding film and television performances.

The Grammys had switched from Jan. 31 to March 14 due because of the recent surge in coronavirus cases and deaths. Other award shows including the Oscars and Golden Globes have pushed their ceremonies back as well.

“Throughout these challenging times, our industry and our union members have proven their creativity and resilience in discovering new methods of storytelling while adapting to new safety protocols and procedures,” the SAG Awards organizers' statement said.

The statement added: “We embrace that spirit as we re-imagine the SAG Awards with a one-hour special that highlights and expands on our signature I am an Actor opening and honors the outstanding performances of the past year.”

The SAG Awards will hold nominations on Feb. 4.

Updated : 2021-01-14 06:35 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain