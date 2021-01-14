Alexa
Officer dies cleaning trash; state's 3rd recent police death

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 03:25
MYRTLE BEACH, S.C. (AP) — A police officer picking debris out of an expressway in South Carolina died after he was stuck by a SUV, becoming the third law enforcement officer in the state to be killed in a traffic incident in the past two weeks, authorities said.

Horry County Police officer Melton “Fox” Gore stopped on state Highway 21 near state Highway 31 north of Myrtle Beach around 4 p.m. Tuesday, Horry County Police Chief Joseph Hill said.

“Most people may have passed that debris by, swerved around it, but not Fox. He wanted to make sure nobody was hurt by it," Hill said.

Gore, 57, had been a Horry County officer for 20 years. He worked as an environmental officer, handling littering and animal welfare issues, Hill said.

A special team of state troopers is investigating the wreck. No charges have been filed.

Two other officers in South Carolina have died in the past two weeks.

North Myrtle Beach Public Safety Sgt. Gordon William Best, 30, died Jan. 1 when his cruiser crashed into a utility pole while he answered a call. And Marion County deputy Jonathan Price, 29, died Jan. 6 when his car collided with another vehicle. The other driver also died.

