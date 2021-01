Wednesday

At Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center

Delray Beach, Fla.

Purse: $349,530

Surface: Hardcourt outdoor

DELRAY BEACH, FLA. (AP) _ Results Wednesday from Delray Beach Open at Delray Beach Stadium & Tennis Center (seedings in parentheses):

Men's Doubles

Championship

Gonzalo Escobar, Ecuador, and Ariel Behar, Uruguay, vs. Ryan Harrison and Christian Harrison, United States, 6-7 (5), 7-6 (4), 10-4.