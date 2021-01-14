Alexa
UN says 1 UN peacekeeper killed, 7 injured in attack in Mali

UNITED NATIONS (AP) — Assailants attacked a U.N. convoy in central Mali on Wednesday, killing one U.N. peacekeeper and injuring seven others, the United Nations said.

U.N. spokesman Stephane Dujarric said the U.N. peacekeeping mission in the troubled West African nation secured the area in Timbuktu, evacuated the casualties and launched an investigation into the attack. He said no further details were immediately available.

The attack came on a day the U.N. Security Council was being briefed by the head of the U.N. mission in Mali and discussing the current fragile situation.

The U.N. peacekeeping mission has been in Mali since 2013, after Islamic extremists took control of major towns in the north. A French-led military operation dislodged the rebels, but the jihadists have since regrouped in rural areas and expanded their reach, targeting Mali’s army and the U.N. mission.

In August, President Ibrahim Boubacar Keita was ousted from power by a military junta. Under international pressure, the junta appointed a civilian-led government to lead the country through an 18-month transition period to new elections.

