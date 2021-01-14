Alexa
Turkey approves China-based Sinovac vaccine's emergency use

By  Associated Press
2021/01/14 00:39
Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan addresses ambassadors of EU nation, in Ankara, Turkey, Tuesday, Jan. 12, 2021. Erdogan said Tuesday his countr...

ANKARA, Turkey (AP) — Turkish authorities have given the go-ahead for the emergency use of the COVID-19 vaccine produced by China’s Sinovac Biotch Ltd., paving the way for the rollout for Turkey’s vaccination program starting with health care workers and other high-risk groups.

The health regulatory authority, the Turkish Medicines and Medical Devices Agency, said Wednesday it had approved the vaccine’s emergency use following examinations that lasted for 14 days.

Health Minister Fahrettin Koca said he and members of Turkey’s scientific advisory council would receive the first shots later Wednesday. The vaccination program will begin on Thursday, starting with health care workers, he said.

Updated : 2021-01-14 01:55 GMT+08:00

