Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Mexico to use trade deal to make sure workers get vaccine

By CHRISTOPHER SHERMAN , Associated Press, Associated Press
2021/01/14 00:27
Mexico to use trade deal to make sure workers get vaccine

MEXICO CITY (AP) — Mexico said Wednesday it will invoke the labor section of the free trade agreement signed with the United States last year to pressure for its workers in the U.S. to have access to the COVID-19 vaccine regardless of their immigration status.

Foreign Affairs Secretary Marcelo Ebrard said that “it is an established right that the worker must not be exposed to infection.”

“It is a responsibility of each of the countries to guarantee that all workers, independently of their immigration status, receive the vaccine,” Ebrard said. The exclusion of any Mexican workers from vaccination programs would be considered a violation of the trade agreement, he said.

Immigrant workers’ access to the vaccine became an issue in Mexico last week following comments by Nebraska Gov. Pete Ricketts. The governor had been asked whether immigrants without papers working in the state’s meatpacking plants would be vaccinated.

Ricketts said: “You’re supposed to be a legal resident of the country to be working in those plants, so I do not expect that illegal immigrants will be part of the vaccine with that program.”

His spokesman later clarified with a statement saying, “Proof of citizenship is not required for vaccination.”

But some immigrant advocacy groups are still concerned that the messaging will discourage people in the country illegally from getting vaccinated.

Ebrard also said he would expect U.S. labor unions to support Mexico on the issue.

Mexico President Andrés Manuel López Obrador visited Washington in July to sign the new U.S.-Mexico-Canada trade agreement.

__

Associated Press writer Grant Schulte in Lincoln, Nebraska, contributed to this report.

Updated : 2021-01-14 01:55 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain