|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Man United
|17
|11
|3
|3
|34
|24
|36
|Liverpool
|17
|9
|6
|2
|37
|21
|33
|Leicester
|17
|10
|2
|5
|31
|21
|32
|Everton
|17
|10
|2
|5
|28
|21
|32
|Tottenham
|16
|8
|5
|3
|29
|15
|29
|Man City
|15
|8
|5
|2
|24
|13
|29
|Southampton
|17
|8
|5
|4
|26
|19
|29
|Aston Villa
|15
|8
|2
|5
|29
|16
|26
|Chelsea
|17
|7
|5
|5
|32
|21
|26
|West Ham
|17
|7
|5
|5
|24
|21
|26
|Arsenal
|17
|7
|2
|8
|20
|19
|23
|Leeds
|17
|7
|2
|8
|30
|33
|23
|Crystal Palace
|17
|6
|4
|7
|22
|29
|22
|Wolverhampton
|18
|6
|4
|8
|19
|26
|22
|Newcastle
|17
|5
|4
|8
|18
|27
|19
|Burnley
|16
|4
|4
|8
|9
|21
|16
|Brighton
|17
|2
|8
|7
|21
|28
|14
|Fulham
|15
|2
|5
|8
|13
|23
|11
|West Brom
|17
|1
|5
|11
|11
|39
|8
|Sheffield United
|18
|1
|2
|15
|9
|29
|5
___
Sheffield United 1, Newcastle 0
Wolverhampton 1, Everton 2
Burnley 0, Man United 1
Man City vs. Brighton, 1800 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Tottenham, 2015 GMT ppd
Tottenham vs. Fulham, 2015 GMT
Arsenal vs. Crystal Palace, 2000 GMT
Wolverhampton vs. West Brom, 1230 GMT
Leeds vs. Brighton, 1500 GMT
West Ham vs. Burnley, 1500 GMT
Fulham vs. Chelsea, 1730 GMT
Leicester vs. Southampton, 2000 GMT
Aston Villa vs. Everton, 1200 GMT
Sheffield United vs. Tottenham, 1400 GMT
Liverpool vs. Man United, 1630 GMT
Man City vs. Crystal Palace, 1915 GMT
Arsenal vs. Newcastle, 2000 GMT
West Ham vs. West Brom, 1800 GMT
Leicester vs. Chelsea, 2015 GMT
Leeds vs. Southampton, 1800 GMT
Fulham vs. Man United, 2015 GMT
Man City vs. Aston Villa, 2015 GMT
Liverpool vs. Burnley, 2000 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Norwich
|23
|14
|5
|4
|31
|20
|47
|Swansea
|23
|12
|7
|4
|27
|13
|43
|Bournemouth
|23
|11
|9
|3
|38
|19
|42
|Brentford
|22
|11
|8
|3
|36
|21
|41
|Reading
|23
|12
|4
|7
|34
|28
|40
|Watford
|22
|10
|7
|5
|25
|17
|37
|Middlesbrough
|22
|10
|6
|6
|28
|18
|36
|Stoke
|23
|9
|8
|6
|26
|22
|35
|Barnsley
|23
|10
|4
|9
|27
|29
|34
|Bristol City
|22
|10
|3
|9
|23
|24
|33
|Blackburn
|23
|9
|5
|9
|38
|27
|32
|Preston
|23
|10
|2
|11
|30
|31
|32
|Huddersfield
|23
|9
|4
|10
|28
|32
|31
|Luton Town
|23
|8
|6
|9
|20
|26
|30
|Cardiff
|22
|8
|5
|9
|29
|25
|29
|Millwall
|22
|5
|11
|6
|19
|21
|26
|Coventry
|23
|6
|8
|9
|22
|31
|26
|QPR
|23
|5
|9
|9
|22
|30
|24
|Birmingham
|23
|5
|8
|10
|17
|29
|23
|Nottingham Forest
|23
|5
|7
|11
|16
|26
|22
|Sheffield Wednesday
|23
|6
|7
|10
|15
|23
|19
|Derby
|22
|4
|7
|11
|14
|24
|19
|Rotherham
|20
|4
|4
|12
|19
|29
|16
|Wycombe
|23
|3
|6
|14
|16
|35
|15
___
Luton Town 0, QPR 2
Bournemouth 1, Millwall 1
Brentford vs. Bristol City, 1900 GMT ppd
Middlesbrough vs. Birmingham, 1230 GMT
Blackburn vs. Stoke, 1500 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Luton Town, 1500 GMT
Bristol City vs. Preston, 1500 GMT
Cardiff vs. Norwich, 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1500 GMT
Derby vs. Rotherham, 1500 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Millwall, 1500 GMT
QPR vs. Wycombe, 1500 GMT
Reading vs. Brentford, 1500 GMT ppd
Watford vs. Huddersfield, 1500 GMT
Barnsley vs. Swansea, 1945 GMT
Derby vs. Bournemouth, 1800 GMT
Reading vs. Coventry, 1800 GMT
Blackburn vs. Swansea, 1900 GMT
Sheffield Wednesday vs. Wycombe, 1900 GMT
Rotherham vs. Stoke, 1945 GMT
Watford vs. Barnsley, 1945 GMT
Norwich vs. Bristol City, 1800 GMT
Brentford vs. Luton Town, 1900 GMT
Cardiff vs. QPR, 1900 GMT
Huddersfield vs. Millwall, 1900 GMT
Nottingham Forest vs. Middlesbrough, 1900 GMT
Birmingham vs. Preston, 1945 GMT
Bournemouth vs. Sheffield Wednesday, 1500 GMT
Coventry vs. Nottingham Forest, 1500 GMT
Luton Town vs. Rotherham, 1500 GMT
Middlesbrough vs. Blackburn, 1500 GMT
Preston vs. Reading, 1500 GMT
QPR vs. Derby, 1500 GMT
Stoke vs. Watford, 1500 GMT
Swansea vs. Brentford, 1500 GMT
Wycombe vs. Birmingham, 1500 GMT ppd
Bristol City vs. Huddersfield, 1200 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Lincoln
|21
|13
|3
|5
|32
|18
|42
|Hull
|20
|12
|2
|6
|32
|19
|38
|Portsmouth
|19
|10
|5
|4
|32
|15
|35
|Doncaster
|18
|10
|3
|5
|32
|20
|33
|Peterborough
|19
|10
|3
|6
|30
|20
|33
|Accrington Stanley
|17
|10
|3
|4
|25
|17
|33
|Charlton
|21
|9
|6
|6
|33
|28
|33
|Ipswich
|19
|10
|2
|7
|25
|22
|32
|Crewe
|21
|9
|4
|8
|28
|24
|31
|Sunderland
|19
|7
|9
|3
|24
|15
|30
|Fleetwood Town
|20
|8
|5
|7
|28
|18
|29
|Oxford United
|20
|8
|4
|8
|30
|27
|28
|Blackpool
|20
|8
|3
|9
|20
|23
|27
|Gillingham
|21
|8
|2
|11
|23
|27
|26
|Plymouth
|21
|7
|5
|9
|28
|37
|26
|Milton Keynes Dons
|21
|6
|7
|8
|26
|25
|25
|Shrewsbury
|20
|5
|9
|6
|21
|25
|24
|Bristol Rovers
|18
|6
|4
|8
|20
|27
|22
|Northampton
|21
|6
|4
|11
|19
|36
|22
|Rochdale
|20
|5
|6
|9
|30
|37
|21
|AFC Wimbledon
|20
|5
|6
|9
|25
|33
|21
|Swindon
|21
|6
|2
|13
|28
|43
|20
|Wigan
|20
|5
|4
|11
|21
|35
|19
|Burton Albion
|23
|3
|7
|13
|29
|50
|16
___
Oxford United vs. Doncaster, 1945 GMT ppd
AFC Wimbledon vs. Wigan, 1830 GMT ppd
Charlton 0, Accrington Stanley 2
Lincoln 1, Peterborough 1
Gillingham 0, Burton Albion 1
Blackpool vs. Northampton, 1500 GMT ppd
Crewe vs. Bristol Rovers, 1500 GMT ppd
Oxford United vs. Shrewsbury, 1500 GMT ppd
Rochdale 3, Crewe 3
Ipswich 2, Swindon 3
Wigan vs. Hull, 1945 GMT ppd
Sunderland 1, Hull 1
Charlton 4, Rochdale 4
AFC Wimbledon vs. Sunderland, 1300 GMT
Accrington Stanley vs. Gillingham, 1500 GMT
Bristol Rovers vs. Charlton, 1500 GMT
Burton Albion vs. Ipswich, 1500 GMT
Fleetwood Town vs. Portsmouth, 1500 GMT
Hull vs. Blackpool, 1500 GMT
Northampton vs. Oxford United, 1500 GMT
Peterborough vs. Milton Keynes Dons, 1500 GMT
Plymouth vs. Crewe, 1500 GMT
Rochdale vs. Wigan, 1500 GMT
Shrewsbury vs. Lincoln, 1500 GMT
Swindon vs. Doncaster, 1500 GMT
Peterborough vs. Charlton, 1830 GMT
Doncaster vs. Rochdale, 1900 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Fleetwood Town, 1900 GMT
Portsmouth vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1900 GMT
Sunderland vs. Plymouth, 1900 GMT
Lincoln vs. Gillingham, 1900 GMT
Crewe vs. Bristol Rovers, 1900 GMT
Blackpool vs. Accrington Stanley, 1500 GMT
Charlton vs. Swindon, 1500 GMT
Crewe vs. AFC Wimbledon, 1500 GMT
Doncaster vs. Burton Albion, 1500 GMT
Gillingham vs. Rochdale, 1500 GMT
Ipswich vs. Peterborough, 1500 GMT
Lincoln vs. Northampton, 1500 GMT
Milton Keynes Dons vs. Plymouth, 1500 GMT
Oxford United vs. Bristol Rovers, 1500 GMT
Portsmouth vs. Hull, 1500 GMT
Sunderland vs. Shrewsbury, 1500 GMT
Wigan vs. Fleetwood Town, 1500 GMT
|GP
|W
|D
|L
|GF
|GA
|Pts
|Carlisle
|21
|12
|3
|6
|32
|20
|39
|Newport County
|20
|11
|5
|4
|31
|21
|38
|Cambridge United
|22
|11
|4
|7
|35
|21
|37
|Forest Green
|21
|10
|7
|4
|27
|18
|37
|Salford
|22
|10
|6
|6
|29
|17
|36
|Cheltenham
|21
|10
|5
|6
|30
|21
|35
|Crawley Town
|22
|9
|7
|6
|34
|28
|34
|Morecambe
|20
|10
|4
|6
|27
|30
|34
|Leyton Orient
|22
|10
|3
|9
|32
|26
|33
|Exeter
|20
|8
|8
|4
|41
|27
|32
|Walsall
|22
|7
|9
|6
|27
|30
|30
|Colchester
|21
|7
|8
|6
|27
|29
|29
|Port Vale
|23
|8
|4
|11
|32
|33
|28
|Tranmere
|20
|8
|4
|8
|23
|25
|28
|Oldham
|21
|8
|3
|10
|33
|37
|27
|Bolton
|22
|7
|6
|9
|26
|34
|27
|Mansfield Town
|22
|5
|11
|6
|28
|28
|26
|Harrogate Town
|21
|7
|4
|10
|22
|26
|25
|Bradford
|21
|6
|6
|9
|20
|25
|24
|Scunthorpe
|22
|7
|2
|13
|22
|33
|23
|Barrow
|22
|4
|8
|10
|29
|32
|20
|Stevenage
|20
|4
|8
|8
|16
|22
|20
|Grimsby Town
|23
|5
|5
|13
|19
|40
|20
|Southend
|21
|5
|4
|12
|14
|33
|19
___
Mansfield Town 2, Salford 1
Carlisle vs. Leyton Orient, 1300 GMT ppd
Cambridge United 2, Harrogate Town 1
Cheltenham vs. Newport County, 1500 GMT ppd
Port Vale 3, Grimsby Town 0
Salford vs. Colchester, 1500 GMT ppd
Scunthorpe vs. Bradford, 1500 GMT ppd
Southend 1, Barrow 0
Exeter 1, Bolton 1
Scunthorpe 0, Salford 1
Harrogate Town vs. Carlisle, 1900 GMT ppd
Oldham vs. Mansfield Town, 1945 GMT
Barrow vs. Scunthorpe, 1500 GMT
Bolton vs. Cheltenham, 1500 GMT
Bradford vs. Crawley Town, 1500 GMT
Colchester vs. Cambridge United, 1500 GMT
Forest Green vs. Port Vale, 1500 GMT
Grimsby Town vs. Southend, 1500 GMT
Harrogate Town vs. Exeter, 1500 GMT
Leyton Orient vs. Morecambe, 1500 GMT
Mansfield Town vs. Carlisle, 1500 GMT
Newport County vs. Salford, 1500 GMT
Stevenage vs. Tranmere, 1500 GMT
Walsall vs. Oldham, 1500 GMT