ECHL Glance

ECHL

South Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Florida 12 8 4 0 0 16 53 32 South Carolina 9 6 1 2 0 14 28 20 Orlando 10 6 4 0 0 12 32 35 Greenville 10 3 3 3 1 10 29 37 Jacksonville 10 3 6 1 0 7 21 34

Central Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Indy 9 8 1 0 0 16 34 27 Wheeling 10 2 5 3 0 7 28 38

Mountain Division

GP W L OL SOL Pts GF GA Allen 11 8 3 0 0 16 41 28 Wichita 9 6 2 1 0 13 33 22 Tulsa 9 5 3 0 1 11 20 26 Utah 8 4 2 1 1 10 24 23 Kansas City 9 2 5 1 1 6 22 32 Rapid City 10 2 8 0 0 4 27 38

NOTE: Two points are awarded for a win, one point for an overtime or shootout loss. Top four teams in each division advance to playoffs.

Tuesday's Games

No games scheduled

Wednesday's Games

Jacksonville at Florida, 7:30 p.m.

Thursday's Games

No games scheduled

Friday's Games

No games scheduled

Saturday's Games

No games scheduled