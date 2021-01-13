Alexa
  1. Home

Bangladesh: Women officials barred from registering Islamic marriages

By  Deutsche Welle
2021/01/13 12:31
Activists say the verdict has shocked and offended them

Activists say the verdict has shocked and offended them

A decision by a Bangladeshi court on Sunday to bar women officials from registering Islamic marriages has caused uproar in the South Asian country.

The High Court said that a Muslim wedlock is a sacred ceremony, and women are not allowed to register it because of their monthly menstruation cycle. The judges ruled that women can't enter a mosque while having their periods, therefore they are not fit for the profession of registering marriages.

The Muslim wedding, or nikah, is usually performed by a male cleric, however, the marriage must be legally registered afterwards. Prior to the Sunday court ruling, any government official – male or female – was entitled to register the marriage. While some Muslims prefer to sign legal marriage documents in a mosque, many do it at a government office or at the bride's home.

In traditional Islam, women are also not allowed to perform mandatory daily prayers or fast while menstruating.

Not only a man's job

In 2014, three women were chosen as marriage registration officials in Dinajpur district, however their appointment was rejected by the Ministry of Law, Justice and Parliamentary Affairs on grounds similar to those presented in the Sunday verdict. Ayesha Siddiqa, one of the women, appealed the ministry's decision in a court, but it was eventually turned down by judges.

"It is unacceptable that women are not allowed to perform this task due to physical reasons," Siddiqa told DW. "In Bangladesh, a woman can be prime minister and can even fly planes. Then why can't she register a nikah?" she added.

"Where is it written that one has to be a man to be able to register a marriage? I have an educational degree that qualifies me for this job."

Siddiqa says she is not challenging the role of the male cleric who officiates a marriage but stressing the fact that anybody can register a marriage, and that the nikah is not always performed in a mosque.

'Unconstitutional'

"We don't accept the court's decision," Siddiaqa's lawyer Fawzia Karim told DW. "The law clearly specifies the eligibility and scope of work of those who register a nikah. Both men and women can register it. This also applies to divorce. Religion has nothing to do with it."

The Jatiya Samajtantrik Dal, a left-wing party, dubbed the decision "unconstitutional" and said the state cannot make gender discriminatory laws.

A statement by 21 civil society activists has urged the High Court to revise its judgement. "The verdict has shocked and offended us," it said, adding that the Bangladeshi constitution guarantees equal rights for men and women.

Additional reporting by Harun Ur Rashid Swapan, DW correspondent in Dhaka.

Updated : 2021-01-14 00:21 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain