Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Sarah, Duchess of York, to publish debut historical romance

By  Associated Press
2021/01/13 22:42
Sarah, Duchess of York, to publish debut historical romance

LONDON (AP) — Sarah, the Duchess of York, has landed a book deal for her debut novel for adults, a historical romance fictionalizing the life and loves of her great-great-great aunt.

In a promotional video posted Wednesday on her Twitter account, the former Sarah Ferguson said the novel, titled “Her Heart for a Compass,” is set in the Victorian era and is “about daring to follow your heart against the odds.”

The duchess wore a Victorian-style outfit in the video and described her heroine as strong, rebellious and courageous.

Publisher Mills & Boon, a romance imprint of British publisher Harlequin UK, said the story is based on Sarah's ancestor, Lady Margaret Montagu Douglas Scott, who fled an arranged marriage and “the confines of polite society.”

The duchess said she also drew on “many parallels from my life” for the love story.

Sarah was married to Prince Andrew, Queen Elizabeth's third child, but the couple divorced in the 1990s. She has previously published her memoirs and authored a number of children’s books.

Her novel, which was written with author Marguerite Kaye, is set to be published in August.

Updated : 2021-01-14 00:20 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Taiwan doctor may have been infected during intubation of Covid patient
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain
Taiwan reports first case of mutant South African Covid strain