By  Associated Press
2021/01/13 20:00
Global Forecast-Fahrenheit

Global Forecast as of 12:00 GMT Wednesday, January 13, 2021

_____

City/Town, Country;Wednesday's Weather Condition;Wednesday's High Temp (F);Wednesday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Weather Condition;Thursday's High Temp (F);Thursday's Low Temp (F);Thursday's Wind Direction;Thursday's Wind Speed (MPH);Thursday's Humidity (%);Thursday's Chance of Precip. (%);Thursday's UV Index

Abidjan, Ivory Coast;Humid;83;77;A t-storm around;87;78;SW;7;82%;48%;8

Abu Dhabi, United Arab Emirates;Sunny and nice;74;62;Hazy sun;73;60;WNW;7;64%;0%;4

Aleppo, Syria;Mostly cloudy, mild;62;46;A thunderstorm;55;44;SW;7;87%;72%;1

Algiers, Algeria;Partial sunshine;56;45;Clouds and sun;56;47;W;8;68%;33%;3

Amsterdam, Netherlands;Cloudy;43;33;Cloudy;38;29;ENE;9;77%;1%;1

Anchorage, United States;A snow shower;28;22;Mostly cloudy;28;25;N;12;75%;69%;0

Ashgabat, Turkmenistan;Mostly sunny;48;39;Sunny, nice and warm;61;46;SSW;5;42%;0%;3

Astana, Kazakhstan;Cloudy and frigid;-5;-23;Frigid;-3;-15;ESE;5;75%;0%;1

Asuncion, Paraguay;A t-storm around;91;77;A p.m. t-storm;90;76;ESE;8;75%;72%;7

Athens, Greece;A shower in places;59;46;Partly sunny;54;48;WSW;6;59%;65%;3

Auckland, New Zealand;A p.m. shower or two;77;66;Partly sunny;77;64;SW;9;65%;27%;11

Baghdad, Iraq;Partly sunny, warm;72;53;Breezy in the a.m.;69;48;SE;14;31%;37%;1

Banda Aceh, Indonesia;A p.m. thunderstorm;86;73;Showers around;88;74;ESE;6;74%;87%;4

Bangalore, India;Clearing;80;61;Turning out cloudy;80;67;E;9;62%;44%;7

Bangkok, Thailand;Mostly sunny;82;65;Hazy sunshine;88;67;SSW;5;43%;0%;6

Barcelona, Spain;Breezy this morning;54;38;Mostly sunny;52;37;NW;10;70%;0%;2

Beijing, China;Sunny and mild;48;21;Mostly cloudy;39;21;NNW;4;64%;20%;1

Belgrade, Serbia;Mostly cloudy;36;26;A little snow;33;23;WNW;9;73%;64%;1

Berlin, Germany;A little snow;35;28;A snow shower;34;26;NNW;6;80%;66%;1

Bogota, Colombia;Nice with some sun;71;44;Decreasing clouds;71;43;SE;5;57%;44%;10

Brasilia, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;67;A stray a.m. t-storm;81;67;NE;8;71%;69%;8

Bratislava, Slovakia;Winds subsiding;37;30;A bit of snow;35;28;NW;14;74%;69%;0

Brussels, Belgium;Cloudy;39;34;Bit of rain, snow;36;29;ENE;7;88%;82%;0

Bucharest, Romania;Cloudy with a flurry;34;20;Variable cloudiness;29;18;WSW;7;82%;69%;2

Budapest, Hungary;Partly sunny;38;28;A little snow;33;25;NW;11;67%;67%;1

Buenos Aires, Argentina;Sunny and nice;79;61;Sunny and pleasant;83;68;ENE;12;55%;2%;11

Bujumbura, Burundi;Mostly cloudy;86;68;A morning t-storm;80;68;NNE;4;52%;71%;4

Busan, South Korea;Not as cool;54;32;Plenty of sunshine;53;38;N;5;42%;2%;3

Cairo, Egypt;Cloudy and windy;76;54;Breezy, not as warm;66;53;W;14;38%;4%;4

Cape Town, South Africa;Sunny and very warm;85;68;Hazy sunshine;85;63;NNE;8;56%;60%;11

Caracas, Venezuela;A shower in spots;82;68;Periods of sun;83;67;SE;3;52%;26%;6

Chennai, India;Partly sunny;86;77;Humid with a shower;85;76;NE;8;82%;80%;6

Chicago, United States;Partly sunny;43;32;Bit of rain, snow;41;33;WSW;11;78%;85%;1

Colombo, Sri Lanka;A stray p.m. t-storm;83;74;A stray p.m. t-storm;85;74;W;5;84%;83%;4

Copenhagen, Denmark;Snow showers;33;28;Partly sunny;32;23;NNE;9;81%;44%;1

Dakar, Senegal;Breezy in the p.m.;74;67;Partly sunny;75;68;NNE;15;64%;0%;6

Dallas, United States;Plenty of sunshine;58;43;Sunny and breezy;62;37;NW;14;38%;1%;3

Dar es Salaam, Tanzania;Winds subsiding;84;77;Partly sunny, breezy;88;76;NE;14;73%;56%;11

Delhi, India;Hazy sunshine;61;41;Hazy sunshine;64;46;NE;2;73%;0%;4

Denver, United States;Mild with some sun;61;36;Increasingly windy;42;26;NW;17;22%;2%;3

Dhaka, Bangladesh;Sunny;74;59;Hazy sun;79;59;NE;4;50%;1%;4

Dili, East Timor;Cloudy, a t-storm;90;76;Cloudy, p.m. showers;88;76;SSE;4;76%;100%;5

Dublin, Ireland;A shower or two;53;44;A morning shower;48;34;W;11;85%;48%;1

Dushanbe, Tajikistan;Sunny and mild;56;32;Sunny and pleasant;62;35;NE;7;26%;0%;3

Gibraltar, Gibraltar;Sunshine;60;47;Sunshine;57;47;W;16;66%;0%;3

Hanoi, Vietnam;Sunshine;69;52;Plenty of sunshine;71;57;SSE;4;50%;7%;5

Harare, Zimbabwe;A thunderstorm;79;61;A thunderstorm;77;61;NE;6;83%;74%;5

Havana, Cuba;Spotty showers;76;64;A shower or two;75;62;NNE;10;84%;83%;2

Helsinki, Finland;Windy with snow;25;10;Cloudy and frigid;12;-6;NNE;11;85%;12%;0

Ho Chi Minh City, Vietnam;Mostly sunny;82;68;Hazy sun;88;69;SSE;5;59%;22%;7

Hong Kong, China;Plenty of sun;67;55;Hazy sunshine;70;58;E;6;42%;1%;5

Honolulu, United States;An afternoon shower;83;70;A shower;82;70;SSW;8;64%;67%;5

Hyderabad, India;Decreasing clouds;86;61;Hazy sunshine;84;61;SE;5;55%;1%;5

Islamabad, Pakistan;Plenty of sunshine;68;41;Hazy sunshine;66;42;NE;4;54%;0%;2

Istanbul, Turkey;A little p.m. rain;45;39;A morning shower;40;36;S;7;80%;84%;1

Jakarta, Indonesia;A brief a.m. shower;84;76;A morning shower;86;76;NNW;7;74%;84%;8

Jeddah, Saudi Arabia;Hazy sunshine;88;70;Hazy sunshine;87;73;S;8;59%;79%;5

Johannesburg, South Africa;A stray p.m. t-storm;79;59;A stray p.m. t-storm;76;59;NNE;6;77%;70%;10

Kabul, Afghanistan;Sunny and mild;61;31;Partly sunny, mild;60;30;SSW;6;12%;0%;2

Karachi, Pakistan;Sunny and pleasant;81;47;Mostly sunny, nice;79;49;WNW;4;38%;0%;4

Kathmandu, Nepal;Mostly sunny;63;41;Hazy sunshine;63;40;NNE;4;72%;7%;4

Khartoum, Sudan;Plenty of sunshine;90;65;Hazy sunshine;91;63;N;10;20%;0%;6

Kiev, Ukraine;Cloudy with flurries;28;25;Cloudy;29;14;N;5;75%;73%;0

Kingston, Jamaica;Some sun, a shower;88;76;A shower or two;87;76;NE;8;60%;58%;4

Kinshasa, Democratic Republic of the Congo;Clouds and sun;88;74;Clearing;88;74;NW;5;65%;44%;7

Kolkata, India;Mostly sunny;73;59;Hazy sunshine;75;55;NE;5;48%;0%;5

Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia;Mostly cloudy;87;75;Heavy p.m. showers;88;75;S;4;69%;75%;4

La Paz, Bolivia;Spotty showers;56;42;Brief a.m. showers;57;41;ESE;9;70%;85%;11

Lagos, Nigeria;Partly sunny;89;74;Mostly sunny;89;74;SSW;6;76%;29%;8

Lima, Peru;Partly sunny, nice;78;68;Mainly cloudy;76;69;SSE;8;73%;76%;4

Lisbon, Portugal;Sunny;56;44;Mostly sunny;58;48;NNW;7;79%;2%;3

London, United Kingdom;Rain and drizzle;45;41;Periods of rain;43;33;NNE;11;90%;87%;0

Los Angeles, United States;Mostly sunny, nice;77;53;Very warm;85;56;NNE;5;31%;2%;3

Luanda, Angola;Partly sunny;88;75;Partly sunny;86;75;SW;6;64%;29%;9

Madrid, Spain;Not as cold;41;27;Plenty of sunshine;50;30;NNE;2;50%;0%;2

Male, Maldives;Mainly cloudy;87;79;A passing shower;86;80;W;10;77%;73%;5

Manaus, Brazil;A stray a.m. t-storm;86;75;A couple of t-storms;85;75;NNE;5;84%;84%;3

Manila, Philippines;Mostly cloudy;83;75;Mostly cloudy;84;75;E;5;67%;44%;5

Melbourne, Australia;Hot, becoming breezy;91;61;Partly sunny, cooler;75;53;SSW;10;50%;29%;11

Mexico City, Mexico;Mostly cloudy;72;50;A stray shower;75;51;ENE;4;36%;50%;4

Miami, United States;Partly sunny;76;60;Morning showers;71;59;NE;8;75%;67%;2

Minsk, Belarus;A little snow;27;15;A little snow;16;2;NNE;8;80%;84%;0

Mogadishu, Somalia;Sunny and breezy;90;75;Breezy with sunshine;90;76;ENE;15;59%;6%;9

Montevideo, Uruguay;Sunny and nice;72;62;Breezy in the p.m.;76;63;NE;11;58%;0%;11

Montreal, Canada;Cloudy with flurries;33;30;Low clouds;35;28;N;0;85%;27%;1

Moscow, Russia;Low clouds and cold;13;3;Very cold with snow;6;3;NNW;10;67%;98%;0

Mumbai, India;Clouds and sun;93;75;Hazy sunshine;90;73;NNW;7;52%;0%;5

Nairobi, Kenya;Clouds and sun, nice;77;58;Sunshine and nice;80;59;NNE;11;53%;39%;11

New York, United States;Partly sunny;44;36;Mild with some sun;47;36;N;9;56%;11%;2

Nicosia, Cyprus;Showers around;68;48;Partly sunny;62;45;W;8;65%;23%;3

Novosibirsk, Russia;Sunshine, very cold;-7;-27;Bitterly cold;-12;-20;SSW;9;79%;50%;0

Osaka-shi, Japan;Mostly sunny;48;40;Hazy sun and milder;53;37;ENE;5;62%;1%;3

Oslo, Norway;Snow showers;26;13;Bitterly cold;15;8;NNW;4;74%;12%;1

Ottawa, Canada;Cloudy with flurries;32;27;Low clouds;35;26;NNE;4;87%;25%;1

Pago Pago, American Samoa;A p.m. shower or two;85;77;A passing shower;85;79;E;11;80%;66%;12

Panama City, Panama;A p.m. t-storm;87;76;A t-storm in spots;87;74;NW;7;75%;47%;4

Paramaribo, Suriname;Brief a.m. showers;86;74;A shower or two;88;75;E;8;68%;84%;7

Paris, France;Periods of rain;47;40;Periods of rain;48;36;NNE;8;79%;85%;1

Perth, Australia;Mostly sunny, warm;91;63;Breezy and very warm;94;62;ESE;15;33%;3%;12

Phnom Penh, Cambodia;Sunny and beautiful;84;67;Hazy sunshine;91;68;WNW;7;43%;4%;6

Port Moresby, Papua New Guinea;A little p.m. rain;93;75;A thunderstorm;88;76;NNE;12;78%;81%;6

Port-au-prince, Haiti;Partly sunny;92;68;Turning cloudy;91;67;SE;5;53%;7%;5

Prague, Czech Republic;Snow showers;33;27;A snow shower;32;25;WNW;6;84%;76%;0

Pyongyang, North Korea;Turning sunny;44;10;Hazy sun;36;20;E;3;29%;20%;2

Quito, Ecuador;A little p.m. rain;68;50;Afternoon rain;67;50;NNE;8;63%;85%;7

Rabat, Morocco;Plenty of sunshine;60;40;Partly sunny;59;42;S;4;80%;4%;3

Recife, Brazil;Cloudy;84;77;Partly sunny, nice;85;77;E;7;62%;44%;11

Reykjavik, Iceland;Rain showers;39;36;A bit of rain;39;35;SSE;13;77%;74%;0

Riga, Latvia;A little snow;31;21;Cloudy and cold;23;10;NE;9;88%;44%;0

Rio de Janeiro, Brazil;A morning shower;86;76;Mostly sunny;85;76;ENE;7;67%;30%;11

Riyadh, Saudi Arabia;Plenty of sunshine;68;46;Sunny and nice;71;52;SSE;6;26%;0%;4

Rome, Italy;Mostly sunny;53;36;Partly sunny;56;37;NE;5;75%;27%;2

Saint Petersburg, Russia;Cloudy and very cold;11;4;Frigid;10;-3;NNE;9;60%;61%;0

San Francisco, United States;Mainly cloudy;63;50;Partly sunny;61;49;S;6;90%;5%;3

San Jose, Costa Rica;A p.m. t-storm;78;63;Cloudy;78;64;ENE;9;66%;39%;4

San Juan, Puerto Rico;A shower in places;84;74;A shower in spots;85;72;SSE;10;71%;41%;5

San Salvador, El Salvador;Mostly sunny;82;65;Mostly cloudy;83;65;N;7;66%;40%;5

Sana'a, Yemen;Mostly sunny;69;41;Sunny and beautiful;75;43;ENE;4;29%;0%;7

Santiago, Chile;Hazy sun;93;51;Hazy sun;92;51;SSW;6;23%;2%;12

Santo Domingo, Dominican Republic;Partly sunny;88;73;Humid with a shower;88;73;E;8;75%;55%;5

Sao Paulo, Brazil;Plenty of sunshine;56;36;Plenty of sunshine;55;39;NNW;6;73%;1%;2

Seattle, United States;Clouds and sun;49;38;Periods of sun;50;42;SSE;5;67%;70%;2

Seoul, South Korea;Milder with hazy sun;47;22;Plenty of sun;44;32;E;3;33%;9%;3

Shanghai, China;Sunny and mild;57;39;Mostly cloudy, mild;59;39;SSE;9;56%;0%;3

Singapore, Singapore;Breezy with a shower;82;76;A morning shower;84;77;N;8;77%;60%;2

Sofia, Bulgaria;Cloudy with flurries;36;22;A little p.m. snow;36;23;W;8;64%;79%;2

St. John's, Antigua and Barbuda;A shower;81;74;A stray shower;82;75;E;10;71%;55%;5

Stockholm, Sweden;A snow squall;32;27;A couple of squalls;29;15;NNW;7;81%;82%;0

Sydney, Australia;Mostly sunny;85;70;Mostly cloudy;85;73;S;10;62%;44%;6

Taipei City, Taiwan;Mostly sunny;66;55;Sunny and pleasant;72;56;ESE;8;54%;0%;4

Tallinn, Estonia;Snow;28;19;Cloudy and cold;23;8;NNE;10;83%;72%;0

Tashkent, Uzbekistan;Partly sunny;44;33;Sunny and mild;53;35;ESE;4;76%;0%;2

Tbilisi, Georgia;Inc. clouds;49;42;Mostly cloudy, mild;55;39;NE;4;72%;55%;2

Tehran, Iran;Plenty of sunshine;56;41;Partly sunny, mild;58;42;E;5;35%;1%;3

Tel Aviv, Israel;An afternoon shower;80;49;A shower and t-storm;59;43;W;17;79%;85%;2

Tirana, Albania;Showers around;53;35;Cool with rain;50;32;NNE;5;63%;79%;1

Tokyo, Japan;Mostly sunny;49;37;Plenty of sun;51;36;NNW;6;54%;2%;3

Toronto, Canada;A flurry or two;38;33;Mostly cloudy;38;36;E;5;83%;13%;1

Tripoli, Libya;Winds subsiding;59;53;A morning shower;61;51;WSW;13;64%;67%;3

Tunis, Tunisia;Breezy;59;53;Breezy with some sun;62;53;WNW;19;60%;9%;2

Ulan Bator, Mongolia;Cold;-6;-17;Mostly sunny, cold;-1;-21;NNW;6;75%;44%;2

Vancouver, Canada;Mostly sunny;45;35;Rather cloudy, mild;52;40;E;5;52%;60%;2

Vienna, Austria;Winds subsiding;39;26;A little snow;32;23;WNW;12;59%;71%;0

Vientiane, Laos;Hazy sun;76;59;Sunny and pleasant;78;61;E;3;46%;0%;5

Vilnius, Lithuania;A little snow;31;17;Cloudy and colder;18;2;NNE;8;81%;39%;0

Warsaw, Poland;Cloudy with flurries;33;28;A snow shower;30;18;NNW;9;89%;70%;0

Wellington, New Zealand;Breezy in the p.m.;75;61;Sunny and pleasant;72;60;NE;10;72%;5%;10

Yangon, Myanmar;Hazy sun;89;69;Hazy sun;91;68;WSW;5;53%;0%;5

Yerevan, Armenia;Increasing clouds;37;33;Inc. clouds;40;32;NE;2;75%;44%;2

_____

Copyright 2021 AccuWeather

Updated : 2021-01-13 21:20 GMT+08:00

