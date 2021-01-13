Alexa
Former Taiwan health minister’s comments about unwell doctor spark outrage

DPP spokesman calls on Yaung Chih-liang to be more empathetic, less political

By George Liao, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/13 18:58
Yaung Chih-liang

Yaung Chih-liang (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Taiwan’s ruling Democratic Progressive Party (DPP) on Wednesday (Jan. 13) called on former Health Minister Yaung Chih-liang (楊志良) to stop sabotaging the nation’s epidemic prevention with irresponsible remarks.

According to media reports, a Taiwanese doctor recently diagnosed with COVID-19 had before his own diagnosis helped to intubate a patient suffering from the disease.

Yaung, who served as health minister during former Taiwan President Ma Ying-jeou’s administration, sparked controversy when he said on a talk show that if he were the president of the hospital, he would fire any doctors who did not abide standard operating procedures during intubations.

Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) advisor Chang Shan-chwen (張上淳) has stated that all the medical personnel involved in the procedure wore full sets of protective equipment.

DPP Spokesman Liu Kang-yen (劉康彥) said on Wednesday that while citizens and health workers were united in fighting the virus, the former health minister preferred to make untrue and condescending remarks. He called on Yaung to be more empathetic and less political, CNA reported.

