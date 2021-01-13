Alexa
Taiwan to launch domestically made satellites into space

Taiwanese CubeSats to take ride on SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket Jan. 21

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/13 17:22
YUSAT CubeSat can monitor ground traffic and improve maritime navigation safety. (NSPO image)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Two of Taiwan's domestically made mini-satellites will be launched into space from Florida on Jan. 21, according to Science and Technology Minister Wu Tsung-tsong (吳政忠).

During a press conference on Wednesday (Jan. 13), Wu pointed out that the Ministry of Science and Technology (MOST) has been exploring innovations for the last eight months. He said researchers from Taiwan's National Space Organization (NSPO) were able to develop three mini-satellites, also known as CubeSats (立方衛星), to carry out space tasks such as ionospheric observations.

Wu said two of the CubeSats, YUSAT ("Yushan," 玉山) and IDEASSat ("Flying Squirrel," 飛鼠), will be transported into space by a SpaceX Falcon-9 rocket from Cape Canaveral Air Force Station on Jan. 21. He said this will be the first time Taiwan launched its CubeSats.

According to NSPO, the YUSAT CubeSat can monitor ground traffic as well as improve maritime navigation safety. The IDEASSat CubeSat is capable of monitoring the thermal, chemical, and electro-dynamic structure of the ionosphere while detecting plasma irregularities that can disrupt satellite and terrestrial radio communications.

Meanwhile, Wu said the majority of satellites developed by Taiwan in the past were remote sensing and meteorological satellites. He expected the country to send its first communications satellite into space by 2025, as part of a NT$4 billion (US$142.7 million) low-earth-orbit communications satellite program initiated by MOST this year, reported CNA.

YUSAT CubeSat (top), IDEASSat CubeSat. (NSPO image)

space
space program
space science
satellite
satellite communications
CubeSat
Ministry of Science and Technology
National Space Organization
NSPO
Wu Tsung-tsong

Updated : 2021-01-13 18:14 GMT+08:00

