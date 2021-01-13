Taiwan reshuffles 47 police chiefs

Police officers at an official event Wednesday Police officers at an official event Wednesday (CNA photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The Ministry of Interior’s National Police Agency (NPA) on Wednesday (Jan. 13) announced a reshuffle of 47 senior police officers across the country.

The far-reaching personnel changes were triggered by the retirement of Central Police University President Li Wen-ming (黎文明), CNA reported. He will be succeeded by New Taipei City’s current police chief, Chen Che-wen (陳檡文).

The two major cities in the south, Kaohsiung and Tainan, will also see new police chiefs take office. Criminal Investigation Bureau Chief Huang Ming-chao (黃明昭) will move to Kaohsiung while NPA Chief Secretary Fang Yang-ming (方仰寧) will head the Tainan police, the Liberty Times reported.

An NPA news release said the changes would raise the overall efficiency of the nation's crime-fighting efforts based on the professional abilities and work performance of the officers.

The police officers will take up their new posts on Jan. 16, according to a CNA report.