Doctor, nurse visited PX Mart, Starbucks, and Poya in northern Taiwan

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Amid concerns about the movements of a doctor and nurse who had been diagnosed with the Wuhan coronavirus in northern Taiwan, the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) on Wednesday (Jan. 13) announced the complete list of locations the couple had visited while they may have been infectious.

On Tuesday afternoon (Jan. 12), the Central Epidemic Command Center (CECC) announced that a doctor (Case No. 838) had been infected with COVID-19 at a hospital in northern Taiwan. Once contact tracing was carried out, the center discovered that his girlfriend (Case No. 839), who is a nurse at the hospital, had also contracted the virus.

After there had been much speculation about the couple's movements in the days leading up to their diagnosis, Chen on Wednesday released the complete list of locales where they had either visited together or individually over four days. The establishments they visited from Jan. 7-10 included PX Mart, Starbucks, Zhenyu Hardware, Poya, and the Metro Walk Shopping Center, all in Taoyuan City.

According to a chart provided by the CECC, the nurse visited the PX Mart on Ciwen Road in Taoyuan City's Taoyuan District from 6:15 p.m. to 7:50 p.m. on Jan. 7. Two days later, on Saturday, the nurse and the doctor visited the Starbucks on Guoji Road from 12:40 p.m. to 1:20 p.m.

Next, they headed together to Zhenyu Hardware, also on Guoji Road in the city's Taoyuan District, where they stayed from 1:20 p.m. to 1:45 p.m. On Jan. 10, while the doctor reported for duty at the hospital, the nurse went to the PX Mart on Daxin 1st Street in the city's Luzhu District from 9:30 a.m. to 10:00 a.m.

From 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m., she shopped in the cosmetics chain Poya. Later that evening, she strolled through the Metro Walk Shopping Center on Zhongyuan Road in Taoyuan's Zhongli District from 6:45 p.m. to 8 p.m.

Chen reminded the public that if they have been to any of the above-mentioned places during the dates and times, they should closely monitor their health. If they feel any suspected symptoms of the virus, they should wear a face mask. Additionally, if they experience fever, trouble breathing, or lose the sense of smell, they should go to their nearest community clinic to report their condition to a physician, who can assess whether they need to be tested for the coronavirus.

Below is a map of the locations that the couple recently visited. Note that they appear to be clustered around the Taoyuan General Hospital, Ministry of Health and Welfare.

However, the CECC has not confirmed which hospital the two work at.



List of locations the two visited from Jan. 7 to Jan. 10. (CECC image)