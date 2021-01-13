Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Asian stocks mixed after Wall St rebounds from uncertainty

By JOE McDONALD , AP Business Writer, Associated Press
2021/01/13 15:16
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall ...
A woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wal...
People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall ...
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall ...
A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall ...

A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall ...

A woman walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wal...

People walk by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall ...

A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall ...

A man walks by an electronic stock board of a securities firm in Tokyo, Wednesday, Jan. 13, 2021. Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall ...

BEIJING (AP) — Asian stock markets were mixed Wednesday after Wall Street rebounded, shrugging off uncertainty about a possible new attempt to impeach President Donald Trump over last week's attack on the U.S. Capitol.

Tokyo, Australia and South Korea advanced while Shanghai and Hong Kong declined.

On Wall Street, the benchmark S&P 500 index gained less than 0.1%, recovering from the previous day's decline.

Analysts suggested investors were more focused on President-elect Joe Biden's economic stimulus plans after he takes office next week than on the aftermath of last week's turmoil.

Democrats in Congress are discussing possibly impeaching Trump for encouraging supporters who attacked the Capitol, but the president has taken few official actions since then.

“Hopes are pinned on the incoming Biden administration, leveraging Democrat Senate majority, to emphatically tackle COVID,” said Mizuho Bank in a report.

The Shanghai Composite Index lost 0.6% to 3,583.95 while the Nikkei 225 in Tokyo advanced 1.1% to 28,462.78. The Hang Seng in Hong Kong shed 0.2% to 28,215.71.

The Kospi in Seoul added 0.6% to 3,141.52 and the S&P-ASX 200 in Sydney was up 0.1% at 6,686.60.

India's Sensex opened down less than 0.1% at 49,479.37. New Zealand declined while Southeast Asian markets advanced.

Investor hopes have been boosted by the rollout of coronavirus vaccines. Markets have risen despite a spike in case numbers in the United States and some other countries.

In the United States, those hopes have been encouraged by the shift in control of the Senate from Republicans to Biden's Democratic Party. That might reduce the likelihood of political opposition if Biden introduces a more ambitious stimulus plan. He has said he will release details Thursday.

On Wall Street, the S&P 500 rose to 3,801.19. The Dow Jones Industrial Average gained 0.2% to 31,068.69. The Nasdaq composite added 0.3% to 13,072.43.

In energy markets, benchmark U.S. crude rose 57 cents to $53.78 per barrel in electronic trading on the New York Mercantile Exchange. The contract rose 96 cents on Tuesday to $53.21. Brent crude, used to price international oils, gained 68 cents to $57.26 per barrel in London. It gained 92 cents the previous session to $56.58.

The dollar declined to 103.70 yen from Tuesday's 103.83. The euro rose to $1.2214 from $1.2201.

Updated : 2021-01-13 16:43 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
New Taiwan passport available today
New Taiwan passport available today