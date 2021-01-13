US to require negative coronavirus test for travelers from Taiwan and elsewhere

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — Anyone traveling to the U.S. on an international flight, including from Taiwan, will have to present a negative coronavirus test issued within three days of their departure, starting Jan. 26.

On Tuesday (Jan. 12), the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) issued an order requiring all air travelers entering the U.S. to show a negative test result or documentation of recovery prior to their trip. Passengers who fail to provide such proof will not be allowed to board their flight.

The CDC said the measure was based on concerns about a more transmissible coronavirus variant that was first detected in the U.K. It added that the new policy will hopefully help slow the spread of coronavirus on planes, in airports, and at domestic destinations.

According to Martin Cetron, division director of the CDC, the number of U.S. arrivals has surged since June last year despite the ongoing pandemic. He added that there were about 2.1 million arrivals in December, which is equivalent to 76,000 passengers a day, reported USA Today.

Currently, self-financed COVID-19 tests are available at 84 hospitals across Taiwan. The prices of the tests range from NT$5,000 (US$175) to NT$7,000.

Since the global outbreak began, the U.S. has reported 22.6 million coronavirus infections, including 376,000 deaths. On Dec. 14, 2020, the country rolled out its vaccination campaign, hoping to turn the tide on the current health crisis.