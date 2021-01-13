Alexa
Christon lifts Grambling past Alcorn St. 79-74

By  Associated Press
2021/01/13 14:00
GRAMBLING, La. (AP) — Cameron Christon tied his career high with 24 points as Grambling narrowly defeated Alcorn State 79-74 on Tuesday night.

Terreon Randolph had 12 points and 10 rebounds for Grambling (4-6, 2-1 Southwestern Athletic Conference). Reyhan Cobb added 10 points and eight rebounds. Trevell Cunningham distributed 11 of Grambling's season-high 20 assists.

Grambling State scored a season-high 44 points after intermission.

Kurk Lee had 20 points and six assists for the Braves (0-6, 0-1). Troymain Crosby added 18 points and Tyree Corbett 15.

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

This was generated by Automated Insights, http://www.automatedinsights.com/ap, using data from STATS LLC, https://www.stats.com

Updated : 2021-01-13 15:09 GMT+08:00

