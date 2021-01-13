Alexa
  1. Home
  2. Society

Expert lists reasons behind Taiwan's negative population growth

Demographic woes in Taiwan caused by low marriage rates: Academia Sinica scholar

By Huang Tzu-ti, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/13 14:36
(Pixabay photo)

(Pixabay photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — An expert has suggested that an increase in the nation's marriage rate is a key to boosting Taiwan’s birth rates.

Taiwan had experienced a population decline in 2020, for the first time ever. In the past year, the country saw 165,249 births and 173,156 deaths. It recorded an overall population of 23,561,236, down 41,885, or 0.18 percent, from the previous year, according to the Ministry of the Interior (MOI) data.

Authorities must address the fundamental reasons behind the country’s falling marriage rates, which have had an impact on the number of newborns, said Cheng Yen-hsin (鄭雁馨), an associate research fellow at the Institute of Sociology, Academic Sinica. Whether it is people’s tendency to shun marriages, lack of social skills to find a partner, or difficulties in forming a family, it needs to be sorted out, she said.

There are also the issues of the efficacy of parental leave policies, the lack of incentives for births outside of marriage, and insufficient child-rearing support, CNA quoted her as saying.

Japan and South Korea, for example, have invested considerable resources in encouraging men to take parental leaves, but the policy has been poorly implemented due to the rigid corporate culture in both countries. Workplace discrimination also needs to be addressed before such measures can succeed.

Meanwhile, compared to the 41 percent rate of births outside of marriage in EU countries, only four percent of births in Taiwan are by mothers who are listed as not married, she reckoned. Cheng said that the country needs to do more to increase society’s tolerance to such children to boost the dwindling birth rate.

According to MOI statistics, Taiwan has seen its national marriage rate decline over the years, which was 5.62 percent in 2019, 5.72 percent in 2018, 5.84 percent in 2017, 6.31 percent in 2016, and 6.56 percent in 2015.

marriage rates
marriage
birth rate
birth rates
depopulation
population decline

RELATED ARTICLES

Taipei sees largest population drop since 1993
Taipei sees largest population drop since 1993
2021/01/12 14:15
Taiwan sees first ever negative population growth
Taiwan sees first ever negative population growth
2021/01/08 16:48
Same-sex marriages in Taiwan's military chosen as 2020 defining moment
Same-sex marriages in Taiwan's military chosen as 2020 defining moment
2020/12/25 11:21
Proposed law would let Taiwanese women get abortions without spouses' approval
Proposed law would let Taiwanese women get abortions without spouses' approval
2020/12/10 18:37
Human rights panel in Taiwan highlights nation's immigration issues
Human rights panel in Taiwan highlights nation's immigration issues
2020/11/15 10:26

Updated : 2021-01-13 15:09 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
New Taiwan passport available today
New Taiwan passport available today