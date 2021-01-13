Alexa
Northern Taiwanese city uses AI to manage pedestrian flow at night market

Keelung receives WITSA’s 2020 excellence awards for finding tech solutions to fight COVID

By Ching-Tse Cheng, Taiwan News, Staff Writer
2021/01/13 14:05
A.I. LiDAR Flow Management System is being used to manage pedestrian movement at Keelung Miaokou Night Market. (Keelung Government photo)

TAIPEI (Taiwan News) — The northern Taiwanese city of Keelung has received international recognition for using A.I. technology to manage pedestrian movement at the Miaokou Night Market amid the coronavirus pandemic.

As part of its epidemic prevention measures, Keelung installed the country's first A.I. LiDAR Flow Management System at all 18 of the night market's exits last year. The system, which was developed by the Industrial Technology Research Institute (ITRI), provides advanced detection and tracking of pedestrian flow in crowded areas.

The port city was given the 2020 Global ICT Excellence Awards by the World Information Technology and Services Alliance (WITSA) for finding tech solutions to overcome challenges imposed by the ongoing pandemic. Former WITSA Chairwoman Yvonne Chiu (邱月香) on Tuesday (Jan. 12) presented the physical trophy to Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang (林右昌).

Lin told the media that the city government was able to enhance its epidemic prevention capabilities through collaborations with ITRI and American computing company Aemass. He said the A.I. LiDAR Flow Management System allows officials to estimate real-time crowd numbers in the night market and ensure social distancing measures, reported CNA.

Meanwhile, Chiu praised Keelung for its fast development in recent years. She described the Global ICT Excellence Awards as the "Oscars in the information and technology world" and said the city has left a lasting impression on the global community, reported Liberty Times.

Former WITSA Chairwoman Yvonne Chiu (left) presents trophy to Keelung Mayor Lin Yu-chang. (CNA photo)

