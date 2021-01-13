Alexa
  1. Home
  2. World

Harmon scores 22 points; Oklahoma cruises past TCU 82-46

By  Associated Press
2021/01/13 11:09
Harmon scores 22 points; Oklahoma cruises past TCU 82-46

NORMAN, Okla. (AP) — De’Vion Harmon made four 3-pointers and scored 22 points to lead Oklahoma to an 82-46 rout over TCU on Tuesday night.

Oklahoma (7-4, 3-3), which beat TCU 82-78 on Dec. 6 in a Big 12 Conference opener, ended a two-game losing skid. The Horned Frogs (9-5, 2-4) have lost three straight since having their five-game winning streak snapped.

Austin Reaves added 11 points and Alondes Williams had 10 for Oklahoma. The Sooners scored 25 points from 16 TCU turnovers.

RJ Nembhard scored 10 points to lead TCU.

The Horned Frogs shot just 35% (18 of 52) from the floor that included 15 missed 3-pointers. They were also cold from the free-throw line, hitting 6 of 17 (21%). It was the lowest scoring output for TCU this season.

The Sooners opened the second half on a 24-12 run, stretching their lead to 58-34 with 11 minutes to play.

Oklahoma leads the series 27-4 and has won 19 of 22, including the last eight in a row. The Sooners have not lost to TCU at home.

UP NEXT

TCU: The Horned Frogs game at No. 13 West Virginia on Saturday was postponed. They are scheduled to host No. 15 Texas Tech on Jan. 20.

Oklahoma: The Sooners are scheduled to play at Oklahoma State on Saturday.

___

For more AP college basketball coverage: https://apnews.com/Collegebasketball and http://twitter.com/AP_Top25

Updated : 2021-01-13 13:38 GMT+08:00

MOST POPULAR

Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Full list of adverse reactions from China's Sinopharm vaccine revealed
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
Wuhan lab infected 'humanized mice' with bat coronaviruses in 2019
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
China's Sinopharm vaccine 'most unsafe in world' with 73 side effects
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
Doctor and nurse in Taiwan hospital test positive for Covid
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
IKEA, Starbucks in Taoyuan, Taiwan shut down amid new Covid outbreak
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
Taiwan's Hehuanshan sees biggest snowfall of winter
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
China threatens to send warplanes over Taiwan in case of hypothetical Pompeo visit
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Northern Taiwan hospital evacuated amid Covid infection
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
Another cold air mass forecast to hit Taiwan on Monday
New Taiwan passport available today
New Taiwan passport available today